TUSD offers free online counseling services

Tucson Unified School District offers digital counseling options for students and family members.

To sign up for a session, fill out the form on this site.

Sessions operate via Talkspace. The program is offered in collaboration with UArizona. The services are free and counseling is provided by University of Arizona College of Education, Counseling Program, Masters in Counseling Students.

Users can send text, voice and video messages to counselors or schedule appointments.

The confidential, secure sessions provide therapy, counseling and medication services from licensed providers.

For more information about TUSD's counselors and services, visit tusd1.org

