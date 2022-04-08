ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Beto O'Rourke, San Antonio politicians celebrate return of Battle of Flowers parade

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANgjv_0f3kiSwQ00
San Antonio's favorite parade, the Battle of Flowers, has returned after being on a coronavirus pandemic hiatus over the last two years.    (Matthew Busch /For San Antonio Express-News)

San Antonio's favorite parade, the Battle of Flowers , has returned and people are loving it after the parade was canceled over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A small-scale Fiesta took place in June 2021, but the parade didn't occur out of precaution.

The first Battle of the Flowers Parade took place on April 21, 1891, when a group of upper-class, Anglo women decorated their carriages and horses. They rode them in front of the Alamo and threw cherry blossoms at one another, according to the parade's website . It was organized to honor those who fought and died at the Alamo. It's also an honorary celebration of the Battle of San Jacinto.

For this year, San Antonians and Texans showed out for the parade, including local leaders and statewide officials. Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate running for Texas Governor, tweeted it was a great day to be out celebrating Fiesta in San Antonio.

Greg Casar, the Democrat running for Congress in Texas District 35 , also was at the parade. He tweeted, "¡Viva Fiesta! Have a great weekend, San Antonio!" Diego Bernal, the Texas Representative for District 123 in San Antonio, made an appearance as well.

San Antonio councilman Manny Pelaez took his team and himself to enjoy the food and music at Fiesta San Fernando. Now in its 26th year, the annual Fiesta Mass offers a blessing to all of San Antonio for a safe Fiesta and for participants as they embark on their various commitments.

Enjoy the rest of Fiesta, San Antonio.

Read more from Priscilla

- My search for San Antonio's secret reading nook at Bamberger Park

- Purrsona anime, pop culture art gallery opens this weekend in San Antonio

- 'Do not touch': Rare man-o'-war-eating species washing ashore on Texas coast

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here.

Comments / 8

Sir Lancelot
3d ago

because the Robert O'Rourke I am trying to get a low pass it said if you run for office three times and you lose all three times you can never run for office again and state of Texas is this man is living off his campaign funds and that is strictly against the law

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Alamo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#San Fernando#Battle Of Flowers#San Antonio Express News#Anglo#The Battle Of San Jacinto#Texans#Democratic#Congress
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
CBS DFW

Kim Kardashian calls on Texas governor to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The upcoming scheduled execution of a mother of 14 in Texas is getting the attention of Kim Kardashian.The reality star is showing her support for Melissa Lucio, who was sent to death row after being convicted of murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah. Prosecutors say the toddler was the victim of child abuse and that while at the hospital in 2007 she showed signs of having a head injury and an untreated broken arm.Kardashian tweeted, "I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you....
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Veterinarian Convicted of Murdering Her Husband to be Featured on National TV Show

SAN ANGELO, TX – The woman who was convicted of murdering her husband and dumping his body in a stock tank outside of San Angelo will be speaking publicly for the first time this Friday during an episode of the TV show 20/20 on ABC. The show will tell the story of husband and wife; Michael Severance and Wendi Mae Davidson. Michael was born in Maine but left to join the Air Force. During his time he served five tours and earned the rank of staff sergeant. Following his tours of duty he was sent to West Texas where he served  at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. Wendi was born in and raised…
SAN ANGELO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
672
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy