Beto O'Rourke, San Antonio politicians celebrate return of Battle of Flowers parade

San Antonio's favorite parade, the Battle of Flowers, has returned after being on a coronavirus pandemic hiatus over the last two years. (Matthew Busch /For San Antonio Express-News)

San Antonio's favorite parade, the Battle of Flowers , has returned and people are loving it after the parade was canceled over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A small-scale Fiesta took place in June 2021, but the parade didn't occur out of precaution.

The first Battle of the Flowers Parade took place on April 21, 1891, when a group of upper-class, Anglo women decorated their carriages and horses. They rode them in front of the Alamo and threw cherry blossoms at one another, according to the parade's website . It was organized to honor those who fought and died at the Alamo. It's also an honorary celebration of the Battle of San Jacinto.

For this year, San Antonians and Texans showed out for the parade, including local leaders and statewide officials. Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate running for Texas Governor, tweeted it was a great day to be out celebrating Fiesta in San Antonio.

Greg Casar, the Democrat running for Congress in Texas District 35 , also was at the parade. He tweeted, "¡Viva Fiesta! Have a great weekend, San Antonio!" Diego Bernal, the Texas Representative for District 123 in San Antonio, made an appearance as well.

San Antonio councilman Manny Pelaez took his team and himself to enjoy the food and music at Fiesta San Fernando. Now in its 26th year, the annual Fiesta Mass offers a blessing to all of San Antonio for a safe Fiesta and for participants as they embark on their various commitments.

Enjoy the rest of Fiesta, San Antonio.

Read more from Priscilla

- My search for San Antonio's secret reading nook at Bamberger Park

- Purrsona anime, pop culture art gallery opens this weekend in San Antonio

- 'Do not touch': Rare man-o'-war-eating species washing ashore on Texas coast

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here.