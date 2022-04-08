ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John's Famous Stew reopens in downtown Indy

By Shakkira Harris
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSVKD_0f3kiIMO00

INDIANAPOLIS —John's Famous Stew has reopened on Kentucky Avenue in downtown Indianapolis after a nearly two-year closure .

The near south side restaurant posted on social media Monday it would open its doors for in-person dining, carry out, and delivery on Tuesday.

Under new ownership, John's Famous Stew says it will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. The popular spot adds that it will stir up all original stew recipes and soon have a children's menu and other "goodies."

"So thankful for the returning guests and the new customers as well, thank you for being patient with us as it was very busy opening day with so many to go orders and the awesome lunch crowd," John's Famous Stew posted on Facebook Thursday.

In a comment under the post, John's Famous Stew stated, "Covid-19 knocked us down but we're back up!"

John's Famous Stew began on West Washington Street in 1911 near the current site of the Indiana State Museum when two brothers settled in Indianapolis after immigrating from Macedonia, according to the restaurant's former website.

The brothers used their mother's recipes to serve a variety of stews. Following World War II, their nephew, John Strangeff, moved the business to 411 E. South St.

John's Famous Stew later relocated to its current location at 1146 Kentucky Ave., where it operated for more than 40 years under the ownership of Tommy Caito, who died in November 2018 .

In a comment to a fan on Monday, John's Famous Stew alluded to the possibility of opening more locations in the future.

Comments / 6

WRTV

