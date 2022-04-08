ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Nelly Korda says she underwent surgery to remove blood clot

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EiLni_0f3ki5yC00

World No. 2 Nelly Korda announced Friday that she recently underwent surgery to remove a blood clot from her left arm and is home recovering.

The 23-year-old Korda was diagnosed with the blood clot in mid-March after she experienced heavy swelling after a workout in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

“I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein,” Korda said on various social media accounts. “I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome. I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab. I am looking forward to getting back to 100% so I can begin practicing.”

Korda, the 2020 gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, hasn’t played since the first weekend of February. She said 2022 has been a tough year so far.

“It wasn’t the start of the year I had hoped for to say the least,” Korda said. “2022 began with me getting COVID-19 the second week of January, which kept me off my feet for some time before the beginning of the LPGA season. Then followed up with a blood clot.”

Korda has won seven career titles, including four in 2021. She also won her first major last June when she prevailed by three shots at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The former top-ranked golfer displayed three pictures along with her announcement. One was from the hospital bed, another was from home and the other appears to be pre-surgery from the recent Miami Open tennis event, where her 21-year-old brother Sebastian competed.

Korda’s older sister Jessica, 29, is ranked 15th in the world.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Person
Tiger Woods
Golf Channel

Billy Horschel predicts he'll finally break 70 at ANGC, and has a putt to do it

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Billy Horschel had one goal on Sunday at the Masters, and teeing off more than four hours before the final group it had nothing to do with winning. “Love everything about [the Masters] but this place continues to baffle me,” he said late Saturday on social media. “Haven’t shot in the 60s in my 27 rounds here. But all of that changes today! Today, Augusta and I finally become in sync!”
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Channel

Now healthy, Cameron Champ among the top 12 to earn return trip to Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Cameron Champ can go ahead and solidify his Masters plans for next spring. Champ birdied his final hole Sunday at Augusta National, sinking a 7-footer to put the finishing touches on a closing 2-under 70, even-par week and a T-10 finish, which earns him an invite back for the 2023 edition.
AUGUSTA, GA
