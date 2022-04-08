SportsZone Saturday – April 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday as we take a closer look at Spring Football practice for SDSU, USD and Augustana.
Plus the SDSU seniors go out in style, following a WNIT Championship.
We also check in with USD’s Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven as they prepare for the WNBA Draft.
Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:
- SDSU seniors close career with WNIT Championship run
- ‘I wasn’t ready to be done yet’: Lamb and Sjerven prep for WNBA Draft
- USD Football has some key roles to replace
- QB competition at SDSU? The answer is cut & dried
- Eye on KELOLAND: Fields of Dreams
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays – March 30 – April 5
