SportsZone Saturday – April 9

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday as we take a closer look at Spring Football practice for SDSU, USD and Augustana.

Plus the SDSU seniors go out in style, following a WNIT Championship.

We also check in with USD’s Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven as they prepare for the WNBA Draft.

Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs on KELO-TV at 9:30 a.m.

KELOLAND

Former players still a big part of USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Women will be making their first ever appearance in the Sweet 16 as the Coyotes will face 3-seed Michigan Saturday in Wichita, Kansas. There will be plenty of former players making their way to Wichita for the game, including several from the 2019-20 group that qualified for the NCAA […]
WICHITA, KS
KELOLAND

Michael Griffin steals show at SDSU Pro Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – After months of hard work, SDSU’s Pro Day gave players their best opportunity to leave an impression on NFL teams. “Very rare do you get to focus on just one thing and go do it as a job so, I’ve always trained, but to train specifically for a certain day is […]
NFL
KELOLAND

Dawn Plitzuweit leaving USD for West Virginia

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota women’s basketball team will be searching for a new head coach.  Dawn Plitzuweit has been announced as West Virginia’s newest coach. The Mountaineers play in the Big 12. West Virginia announced the move in a Tweet. Plitzuweit recently led the Coyotes to their first NCAA Tournament win and […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

