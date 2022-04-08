Hazardous Devices Unit on scene in West Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A large police presence was reported around 1:00 p.m. Friday in the area of Westridge Drive and Cypress Avenue. According to our reporter at the scene, a Hazardous Devices Unit, as well as a Crime Scene Unit, was spotted in the 3600 block of Cypress.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said crews were executing a search warrant in the area. The nature of that search warrant or what law enforcement leaders were looking for in their search was not clear, however, according to the Odessa Police Department, the Hazardous Devices Unit is part of OPD’s Bomb Squad. The department’s Bomb Squad technicians respond to situations that involve explosives, improvised devices, hazardous situations and hazardous materials.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.







