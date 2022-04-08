ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Incarcerated man tries to escape from Metro Corrections

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an arrest citation, Kenneth Hackney...

www.whas11.com

The Charleston Press

White elderly man used racial slurs and the N-word insulting Black restaurant worker, the worker fatally punched the “unsympathetic victim”, but it won’t serve jail time

Black restaurant worker had faced charges following the last year’s incident when he punched an elderly man, who later fell on the floor and died, after the customer racially insulted him using the N-word being furious due to restaurant’s poor service. Almost a year later, the suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the incident, but won’t serve jail time.
SOCIETY
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
KEYT

Witness shot while trying to stop man from beating dog in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are searching for a man officials said opened fire on a group of people who tried to stop him from beating a dog. Police say witnesses reported seeing the man striking the dog Monday evening at an apartment complex. When they shouted at the man to let the dog go, he pulled out a gun and shot at them before running away, according to police. Officials say one person was struck by gunfire and hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect is described as around 21 years old and about 6 feet 2 inches tall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bakersfield Now

Police arrest man they say was trying to escape a DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police arrested a man Saturday morning following a pursuit and standoff. A DUI checkpoint was established in 8600 block of Hageman Road. Investigator said Jason Crawford, 40 failed to yield and led officers on a high-speed pursuit around 12:16 a.m. The pursuit of the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Daily Mail

Fraudster posed as family’s missing son for 41 YEARS: Conman, now 62, took on identity of wealthy Indian landlord’s teenage son four years after the boy had vanished

A 62-year-old man has been found guilty of conning a wealthy family into believing he was their missing teenage son for 41 years. In 1981, Dayanand Gosai approached Kameshwar and Ramsakhi Singh, who lived in Nalanda, Bihar district, in the north east of India, to claim he was their only son, teenager Kanhaiya Singh, who had gone missing four years earlier.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer arrested after he reportedly left scene of wreck he caused while driving under the infuence

A Mississippi police officer has been arrested after he reportedly left the scene of an accident he caused while driving under the influence, officials say. Jonathan David Boyd, 32, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and has been charged with driving under the influence — second offense, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
SALTILLO, MS
WSLS

Man in custody after trying to rob a Martinsville bank then crashing his motorcycle while trying to escape, police say

MARTINSIVLLE, Va. – A 35-year-old Martinsville man is recovering in the hospital after authorities said he tried to rob a bank on Thursday afternoon. At about 12:30 p.m., Barry Mullins entered Carter Bank and Trust, at 4 East Commonwealth Boulevard, opened a bag and ordered the teller to put money into it, according to the Martinsville Police Department.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Man tries to steal beer, water from convenience store

A man tried to steal an 18-pack of beer and a 24-pack of Ozarka water from a downtown convenience store, according to Laredo police. Fermin Ruiz, 62, was arrested and charged with robbery. Laredo police officers responded to a robbery at about 10:22 p.m. March 20 at the Stripes on 1001 Santa Maria Ave. A woman stated that Ruiz had entered the store. Ruiz was known to shoplift at the location and was asked to leave, states an arrest affidavit. Ruiz, however, walked toward the back of the store and grabbed an 18-pack of beer. When Ruiz attempted to exit the store with the beer, an employee blocked the door. Ruiz pushed her away when she tried to take the 18-pack of beer, causing her to hit herself with an ATM and a cooler, the affidavit states. Ruiz then managed to exit the store with a 24-pack of Ozarka water. Police would recover the water pack in the 1000 block of Santa Maria Avenue. Ruiz was located and arrested by the intersection of Victoria Street and Convent Avenue.
LAREDO, TX

