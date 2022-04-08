ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

By Sydney Moran, Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMlZO_0f3kfPl600

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified.

The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time.

One of the incidents in Springfield involved a juvenile, who told police a man approached her in a restaurant parking lot on East Battlefield Road on March 16 and demonstrated what the police report refers to as “odd behavior.”

The other incident in Springfield happened at East Division Street and North National Avenue on March 23.

“Investigators did follow some leads that they had gotten internally that led us to the person associated with this,” said SPD public affairs officer Cris Swaters.

Bolivar Police have received similar reports of a man following women

Springfield Police said between March 16 and April 3, three women reported the man followed them into a parking lot, approached them with a tire gauge, and asked them to get out of the car and look at a flat tire. None of the women had flat tires, according to investigators.

One incident was in Strafford and the other two were in Springfield.

Swaters said those with similar experiences should inform the police, even if it makes them uncomfortable.

“If it makes you feel uncomfortable like those who came forward to report it so far, it made them feel uncomfortable,” Swaters. “That is something that we want to know about. You never know when something that happens to you that may seem odd or out of place. You never know if that one thing will connect to something else.”

Anyone with information regarding these cases should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Springfield Police say a man is following women into parking lots, lying to them about having a flat tire

Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb said Friday he can’t say definitively if the reports from Bolivar are concerning the same man that Springfield Police said officers were looking for on Thursday.

Webb said the reports from Bolivar are a bit different than the reports from Springfield about a man in a red car. Webb also said the reports Bolivar Police are receiving are from as long ago as a year or 18 months ago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Laura Ann
2d ago

I hope they really look into this...let's not forget those two men who are currently kn trial for kidnapping, killing and EATING her..not too terribly far from Bolivar. 18 months ago..a person doing the same thing..of course they are related.

Reply
5
Related
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: ‘Wrong number’ scam circulating around Springfield

Springfield-Greene County Health could get $2 million for continued Covid-19 response, vaccine outreach. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department could receive $2 million in federal grant funds. With case numbers relatively low in Greene County, the health department is shifting focus to vaccine outreach in underserved and minority communities. FIRST ALERT...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Strafford, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spd#Bolivar Police#Springfield Police
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

Motorcyclist dies in crash south of Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Ozark, Mo. died in a crash Monday morning south of Springfield. Bryan Amburn, 30, died in the crash on South Farm Road 163, about quarter-of-a-mile south of Springfield. Investigators say a driver of an SUV pulled out in front of the motorcyclist. Investigators...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

Officer assault ends in arrest at Kum & Go

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One man was arrested on Thursday after instigating a fight with officers responding at a Kum & Go. Springfield Police first responded at 1505 N. National after the gas station clerk contacted police about a man acting erratically. Once officers made contact with the man, authorities say he started a fight with those […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WHO 13

Teen arrested in 7 Des Moines armed robberies

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines 18-year-old is in the Polk County Jail after police arrested him in connection with a string of robberies dating back to November of 2021. Korbyn Kain was booked into the jail early Wednesday morning on seven charges of first-degree robbery. Criminal complaints in the case claim Kain robbed […]
DES MOINES, IA
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy