In Pennsylvania, two big races in 2022 are likely to determine the course of both local and national politics. Voters in the Keystone State will play a crucial role in which political party controls Congress, particularly with the open race to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey in the U.S. Senate. All the while, both Democrats and Republicans see the governor's office as all-important in which party controls state politics for the next four years. Current Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, cannot run for a third term.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO