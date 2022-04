Roman Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 38, but it's still unclear what the company plans to do with its top prize going forward. Reigns didn't give any sort of hint as to what he'll do next on the Raw after WrestleMania and only nodded at The Usos unifying the two tag team championships in the near future on SmackDown. It was reported long before WrestleMania that WWE didn't really have a plan in unifying the two championships and would simply introduce a new one in order to still have top prizes on both shows.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO