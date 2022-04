VEYO, Washington County, April 3, 202 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed Sunday after a head-on car-motorcycle crash near Veyo in Washington County. A man and a woman who were on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle were found dead at the scene of the crash, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Mike Alexander told Gephardt Daily. He said first responders were dispatched at 4:20 p.m. to Highway 91 in the vicinity of Gunlock Road, a few miles south of Veyo.

VEYO, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO