Father John Misty Charms Us Like Cole Porter on LSD

We know This Is Us loves giving us a twisty surprise, and it loves an episode theme that ties multiple timelines together, and, wow, does it love Cat Stevens. But one of the best This Is Us traditions the show has given us over the years is its Big Three trilogy. In both seasons two and four, This Is Us has bucked its typical format to dedicate one episode to each member of the Big Three, examining that one character in multiple timelines and typically weaving the episodes together by showing us at least one event from the perspective of all three siblings. These trilogies have been highlights of their respective seasons. Remember Kevin emotionally breaking down on that woman’s lawn? Or Randall emotionally breaking down in his bathroom? Okay, so these trilogies involve a lot of emotional breakdowns, and that feels right. More than anything, they are some real capital-A Acting showcases that also typically push the plot along. They get our people in place for some major event or needed catharsis (like, you know something is going down at Rebecca and Miguel’s anniversary party that gets mentioned). They’re both emotional and efficient, and, honestly, what could be better? It’s why I’m excited to see a nice little trilogy plopped down right here in the middle of the final season.

TV SERIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO