When is Passover?

Say "Chag Pesach sameach" with these passover cards (Tetra Images via Getty)

Passover is one of the most widely celebrated Jewish holidays and revolves around retelling the story of the book of Exodus. It’s observed over eight days, and while the specific date moves around every year, for 2022, Passover will take place between Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 23.

If you’re not familiar with the book of Exodus and the stories inside of it, Passover celebrates the Jewish people being freed from slavery in Egypt.

How is Passover celebrated?

Passover is primarily celebrated through the seder, the traditional Passover dinner where strict dietary rules apply and is usually held on the first day. The sedar is also accompanied by the Haggadah, a book that helps guide the retelling of the story and what order the food is eaten. Finally, it’s capped off with the Four Questions and the ceremonial pouring of wine out of the Cup of Elijah.

If you have Jewish friends and want to wish them a Happy Passover, you can say “Chag sameach,” which means "Happy Holiday," or “Chag Pesach sameach,” which means "Happy Passover."

Gift Giving on Passover

While giving gifts isn’t necessarily part of the celebration, a card is always appreciated. Here are a few that work well for Passover.

American Greetings Passover Cards

American Greetings Passover Cards, Warm Wish for Blessings (6-Count) American Greetings amazon.com $5.99 Shop Now

For those who are slightly more conservative, this simple Passover pack of 6-cards will genuinely be appreciated.

At Passover Cards

Designer Greetings Passover Packaged Cards, At Passover Designer Greetings amazon.com $6.47 Shop Now

If the people you’re gifting these cards to can speak Hebrew, then this one has a nice little touch of it.

Blue Matzo - 20 Assorted Boxed Passover Note Cards with Envelopes

The Best Card Company Blue Matzo The Best Card Company amazon.com $12.95 Shop Now

If you want something a little fancier, this is great for both English and Hebrew speakers, and it even comes in a pack of 20, which is great if you have a lot of Jewish friends or family to send these cards out to.

Hallmark Tree of Life Pack of Passover Cards

Hallmark Tree of Life Pack of Passover Cards, Hebrew Letters (6 Cards with Envelopes) Hallmark amazon.com $5.99 Shop Now

Hallmark cards are pretty well-known at this point, and this simple Passover card is a great example of their stock, especially for friends or family who speak Hebrew and are a bit more conservative.

Matzah matzah love

Matzah Matzah Love Funny Passover Card Jewish Pesach Card OnceUponATeaCup etsy.com $2.50 Shop Now

Of course, if you want something a little funnier, this Matzah Matzah love card will provide a nice little chuckle.

Four Glasses of Wine card

NobleWorks - Funny Passover Greeting Card with Envelope NobleWorks amazon.com $5.75 Shop Now

Slightly more salacious, this pack is great for that family member or friend who particularly like their drink.

Passover for the Soul

Passover for the Soul Complements the Haggadah PassoverfortheSoul etsy.com $34.99 Shop Now

While not a card that you hand out during the holidays, this set of Passover cards is meant to be placed on plates during the sedar and helps retell the story and celebration of Passover.

Passover Scavenger Hunt Puzzle

Passover Scavenger Hunt Puzzle. Treasure Hunt With 10 Puzzles InsideOutPuzzles etsy.com $10.00 Shop Now

While also not technically a Passover card, this scavenger hunt is great if you’re hosting a sedar and happen to have kids around (and also adults, let's be honest).