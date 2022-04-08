Longtime area sportscaster Pat Lund has died

Whether it was caused by the pandemic, many people packed up and moved to a new location in 2021. But did more people move to, or away, from Minnesota?. There is no doubt that people were on the move in 2021. The working-from-home phenomenon along with the 'great resignation' that were both spurred by the pandemic in 2020 played major factors in motivating many citizens to find a different place to live last year.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey is heading to the national championship game for the first time in program history, and excitement is building in Mankato. KEYC’s Meghan Grey caught up with some fans Friday.
It seems like a good decision by the Minnesota Twins front office to postpone their home and season opener from Thursday, April 7 to Friday, April 8. Thursday's rain/snow/sleet mixture with highs in the mid-30s has given way to sunshine and a temperature reaching into the low 40s. However, Friday's...
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea High School robotics team is heading to Texas next month. "In the first couple of weeks, we noticed what the strengths of some of our people are, so we were easily able to assign roles in different ways to make the robot. And from there, we could essentially divide and conquer into making a robot we were all very proud of," says Easton Hillman.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota scientist and entrepreneur Hugh McTavish has announced his bid for governor as a third-party candidate. He cited division in state government and what he called poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic for throwing his hat in the ring Thursday. McTavish is an author, inventor and founder of two pharmaceutical companies. He's running as the candidate for the Independence-Alliance Party — the same party of former wrestler Jesse Ventura, who pulled off a historic upset in the 1998 race for governor. McTavish says he'd implement a system resembling jury duty where 1,000 randomly selected Minnesotans would be chosen to make governmental decisions.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 40-year-old man was arrested after a bloody assault early Tuesday morning. Abdirahman Sheik-Yusuf, of Rochester, is facing multiple assault charges along with being a prohibited person in possession of a stun gun. Authorities were called to 412 14th St. SE. at 1:10 a.m. and could hear...
The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Minnesota's first community-owned women's soccer team revealed its first-ever uniforms during a special event at the Mall of America on Saturday. During KARE 11 Saturday, prior to Saturday's unveiling, Aurora FC President and co-founder Andrea Yoch discussed the event and encouraged people to join the celebrations.
Minnesota State fans travel to Boston to support Mavericks at Frozen Four. Minnesota State fans travel to Boston to support Mavericks at Frozen Four. Quick Hits: MSU, Minnesota preview with Dave Starman. The day is finally here. Minnesota...
Usually fighting from the opposite bench, University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey head coach Scott Sandelin was able to do something rare Thursday night. Instead of facing off against his son Ryan Sandelin, Scott was able to cheer him from the stands as he helped Minnesota State University-Mankato skated past the Minnesota Gophers 5-1 and into the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship game.
The sports card and collectables industry continues to be a hot commodity throughout the world and even here in Sioux Falls, SD. Along with that excitement has brought a lot of new opportunities for collectors to attend local sports card shows in the area. As more and more continue to...
ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's the first day of class for rookie firefighters in Rochester. On Thursday morning, RFD's spring rookie academy began. For the next two months, they will be learning more about the job. Similar to the police academy, RFD's rookie academy is 10 weeks long. During their training, new hires will learn fire suppression and rescue techniques, medical and hazmat training.
DULUTH, Minn. – Registration is now open for a special 8U girls summer skills clinic hosted by the Duluth Girls Hockey Association. The camp is free and open for girls eight years old and under with no hockey experience required. “I’m a firm believer that it’s never too late...
Thursday night during halftime of the Timberwolves home game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Minnesota State High School Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was introduced. Among the 15 person class includes Moose Lake native Annie Adamczak and Duluth's Terry Kunze. A 1961 Duluth Central graduate, Kunze led...
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Little Falls at Detroit Lakes HS, postponed. Ridgewater College at St. Cloud Technical & Community College, postponed to 4/11. St. Cloud Technical & Community College at Minnesota West Community & Technical College, postponed. College of St. Benedict 1, Augsburg 0. Augsburg 10, College of St. Benedict 7.
It’s the first time the dental clinic dedicated a day to senior citizens. A support group for parents of children and teens with mental health struggles provides a safe place for parents. Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT. Viewing parties for the game have been organized in...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday kicks off the Rochester Fire Department's Spring Rookie Academy for the department's four new recruits. These recruits are filling vacancies left by recent retirements in the department. Rookie academies happen once a year, and sometimes twice a year if the department sees enough recruits apply. RFD's...
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that there will be no charges in the death of Amir Locke. Locke was shot and killed during a raid on an apartment in early February. You can read Ellison’s statement below:. “Amir Locke’s life mattered. He was...
