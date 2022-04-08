ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland Baldwin shares reaction to father Alec having seventh baby with wife Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SICSo_0f3kdxe600

Ireland Baldwin has candidly shared her thoughts regarding the news that her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together .

Ireland, 26, addressed the pregnancy news, and those who are “alarmingly obsessed” with her father and his family in a lengthy post shared to Instagram on Thursday, in which she revealed that she gets “countless messages” from people about the actor.

“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free - it’s none of my business,” the model wrote. “To all of the media outlets who have reached out for a quote - there’s your quote. I don’t care.”

Ireland then explained to her followers that her life is in Oregon, with her boyfriend, six dogs and new business. “I smoke weed, I eat good food, and I mind MY own business,” she continued.

The 30 Rock star, 64, and Hilaria, 38, announced they are adding another addition to their family last month, with the yoga instructor sharing a video of the moment she and the actor shared the news with their six children. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria wrote in the caption, adding that she and her husband of eight years were “pretty sure our family was complete” before they learned of the pregnancy, but that they are “beyond happy with this surprise”.

Hilaria and Alec share daughters María Lucía, 13 months, and Carmen, eight, as well as sons Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, and  Eduardo “Edu”, 18 months. The couple welcomed their youngest child in March 2021 , just six months after Hilaria gave birth to the couple’s fifth child, son Edu, in September of that year. Alec shares Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In the 26 year old’s lengthy Instagram post, which she said she created after reaching her “boiling point,” she also discussed a range of other topics, including her experience being in the spotlight, as well as her struggles with anxiety and self-image. Ireland also addressed her relationship, her career and her journey to self-acceptance.

According to Ireland, she wrote the post because she was feeling “angry and tired” and felt that she needed to address her emotions and “these fiery feelings within,” with the model noting the importance of standing up for oneself.

Ireland also referenced Camila Cabello’s recent comments about body image and paparazzi photos , which she said had “inspired” her.

“I have been so ridden with anxiety and worried about how people perceive me. I’ve let that affect my friendships, relationships, life/work opportunities… you name it,” Ireland wrote, adding that she decided to share her statement after she was inspired by Cabello’s and because she is a “bad b**ch” and is “done taking sh*t from people on the internet”.

In the post, Ireland also acknowledged the support and help she receives from her parents, before revealing that she is finally in a place where she “approves” of herself.

“All that matters is I approve of me, and it feels damn good,” she wrote.

Comments / 162

tad
2d ago

Baldwinito? All the kids given Hispanic names are going to be surprised that they aren’t Hispanic. Hilary still continues with the cultural appropriation but like Baldwin, just another attention seeker.

Reply(6)
39
Ilikebacon
3d ago

Is this the daughter he screamed obscenities at over the phone, and called her horrible names awhile back🤔

Reply(12)
105
failsafe
2d ago

Last one born 6 months after previous one? Incubator baby then? They should explain that one to us for those who don’t follow their lives in the news.

Reply(2)
23
