ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

U.S. Postal Service to host food drive with the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent

By Cristian Delgado
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmmfV_0f3kdt7C00

VICTORIA, Texas – On May 14, the U.S. Postal Service is hosting its 30th annual food drive with the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.

The Food Drive was canceled the previous three years due to COVID-19

This year, the food drive is back with the goal of receiving 40,000 pounds worth of food donations.

Robert Alvarez with the United States Postal Service says he’s glad to be working with the food bank again to get food donations in the hands of those who need it most.

“It’s to help out our food pantry because everyone faces hunger in some way and we’re there to help. We want to be a staple in this community that’s why we do this as far as the post office and our involvement doing this food drive for them,” says Alvarez.

A letter (as seen below) will go out to all mailboxes in Victoria by May 14 to let everyone know that the USPS will come by and pick up your food donations so stay on the lookout.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Billings Food Bank distributing food boxes on Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Boxes of food are being distributed by the Billings Food Bank on Friday, March 18 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in their parking lot at 2112 4th Avenue N. The Billings Food Bank says everyone is eligible to receive these items, and that there is a one car/one box limit.
BILLINGS, MT
ValleyCentral

Hooters, Food Bank partner to fight food insecurity

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Hooters and the Food Bank RGV Inc. have partnered to help people facing food insecurity. According to a news release, during the week of March 21 through 27, both organizations are encouraging guests to bring in a minimum of six nonperishable canned good items and receive a free order of […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Victoria, TX
Society
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
KCRG.com

751 pounds of food collected for food bank drive in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 26th, 2022, the “Finnin the Food Bank” food drive raised 751 pounds of food to help those struggling with food insecurity. The generosity was raised through the efforts of the Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Finnin family of dealerships to provide 625 meals to underserved community members in Dubuque through St. Stephen’s Food Bank.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Alvarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Food Drive#Charity#The U S Postal Service
FingerLakes1.com

When will I get my April food stamps?

More than 42 million people rely on food stamps. Find a complete list of distribution dates for April across the US. Food Stamps: Target to accept SNAP benefits online. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps are distributed monthly. The money is received through an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
International Business Times

2 Women Buy $1.2 Million Worth Of Cheese, Beans And More In Food Stamp Fraud

Two Texas women have been sentenced to prison time for committing food stamp fraud amounting to $1.2 million in purchases. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to charges of conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy