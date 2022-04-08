U.S. Postal Service to host food drive with the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent

VICTORIA, Texas – On May 14, the U.S. Postal Service is hosting its 30th annual food drive with the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.

The Food Drive was canceled the previous three years due to COVID-19

This year, the food drive is back with the goal of receiving 40,000 pounds worth of food donations.

Robert Alvarez with the United States Postal Service says he’s glad to be working with the food bank again to get food donations in the hands of those who need it most.

“It’s to help out our food pantry because everyone faces hunger in some way and we’re there to help. We want to be a staple in this community that’s why we do this as far as the post office and our involvement doing this food drive for them,” says Alvarez.

A letter (as seen below) will go out to all mailboxes in Victoria by May 14 to let everyone know that the USPS will come by and pick up your food donations so stay on the lookout.

