ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Scott Lyon sworn in as new Iowa City Fire Chief

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 8th, during a ceremony in Emma Harvat Hall, Scott...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Police investigating theft of up to $30,000 from Iowa City Pride by its now former President and Treasurer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A search warrant from Iowa City Police shows they are investigating Iowa City Pride’s former President and Treasurer for theft of up to $30,000. Police say that in March 2021, the treasurer of Iowa City Pride stepped down and Tony Sivanthaphanith, the president of the organization at the time, offered to take over treasurer duties and perform both functions until elections occurred in the fall. In May 2021, Sivanthaphanith was given access to a debit card linked to the organization’s account.
CBS LA

Kristin M. Crowley sworn in as LAFD's first female, LGBTQ fire chief

The Los Angeles Fire Department will make history Friday as it prepares to swear in Kristin Crowley as its first female fire chief.Crowley, a 22-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department, will also be the agency's first LGBTQ and paramedic fire chief."It really feels incredible. I feel so honored," Crowley said during a Jan. interview after the announcement was first made, noting how she was "truly humbled to be in this position."Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti swore Crowley in at a Friday afternoon ceremony. When he announced her nomination, he touted her impeccable service record. Since she took the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KMOV

Maplewood names new fire chief

MAPLEWOOD (KMOV) -- Peter C. Marsac was appointed as the Maplewood Fire Chief after being the interim chief since July 2021. Marsac became interim chief after Terry Merrell retired as chief. Marsac has worked with Maplewood Fire for 22 years. Marsac will now oversee the department’s $3.3 million budget and...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
City
Clive, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

Police make arrest after emaciated dog rescued in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Des Moines on Tuesday made an arrest after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued an emaciated Great Dane. Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges. ARL staff said the dog, named Kal, was found shut in a crate with...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

I-65 killer has ties to Iowa

The crew sits down with the Bohannon family to discuss everyone's playing days. The ACLU of Iowa has sent letters to four cities stating that their panhandling ordinances violate free speech and must be repealed. Wall of Gratitude sharing positive thoughts to help mental health at Coe College. Updated: 3...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Grier
KCRG.com

Dubuque restaurant moves to new location

Cast and crew of the new movie "Charcoal Skies" gathered at Collins Road Theatres on Saturday for a screening of the film. Officials have clarified where President Biden will visit in Iowa next week. The White House said the president is visiting Menlo Tuesday. Sec. Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcrg
Daily Iowan

Iowa City recycling program reduces landfill battery fires

The City of Iowa City recorded fewer fires at the Landfill and Recycling Center after expanding its battery recycling program last summer. Jennifer Jordan, Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center resource management superintendent, said the last fire at the landfill was in November 2021. “We seem to be trending down,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sandusky Register

New firefighter sworn in for duty

SANDUSKY — Officials on Monday swore in Cole Good as Sandusky fire's newest full-time firefighter. Good, a Perkins High School graduate, previously worked for Margaretta fire before coming to Sandusky. He's filling the vacancy created when Sandusky fire Chief Mario D'Amico received a promotion to the department's top-ranking position.
SANDUSKY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

National lawmakers share sympathy after Cedar Rapids shooting

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Iowa’s federal lawmakers that represent the Cedar Rapids area shared statements of sympathy and prayers after a mass shooting downtown on Sunday morning. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who serves House District 1, called the incident that left 2 people dead and 10 wounded “absolutely horrible.”. “I...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Marshalltown family shipping supplies to Ukraine

Marshalltown, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa family wants to help raise money to ship supplies to Ukraine. Kathy Siebring and her husband Gordie lease farmland in Ukraine after Gordie worked in the country for decades. “He knew he could help make the farm succeed, which would help so many...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy