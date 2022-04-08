Scott Lyon sworn in as new Iowa City Fire Chief

The Los Angeles Fire Department will make history Friday as it prepares to swear in Kristin Crowley as its first female fire chief.Crowley, a 22-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department, will also be the agency's first LGBTQ and paramedic fire chief."It really feels incredible. I feel so honored," Crowley said during a Jan. interview after the announcement was first made, noting how she was "truly humbled to be in this position."Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti swore Crowley in at a Friday afternoon ceremony. When he announced her nomination, he touted her impeccable service record. Since she took the...

