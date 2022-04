Click here to read the full article. Luke Mitchell is headed back to The CW, with a godly recurring role on The Originals spinoff Legacies. The actor will make his debut in this Thursday’s episode as Ken, “a malevolent god who has returned to take down Hope, the world’s only tribrid, and reclaim his title as the world’s most powerful being,” our sister site Deadline reports. Mitchell previously starred in The CW’s short-lived The Tomorrow People (which counted Legacies creator Julie Plec among its EPs) and The Republic of Sarah. His other TV credits include Blindspot, The Code and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Ready...

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO