Cincinnati, OH

'Gritty and pretty,' Krysten Anderson to drive Grave Digger at Monster Jam

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - She’s one of the few women you’ll find behind...

local12.com

About 33 feet separated the top of the metal ramp from the bottom of the truck’s wheels. That was high, sure, but Krysten Anderson was higher still, strapped to a seat rattling against a 1,500-horsepower engine and mounted atop four 5-foot tires. She hadn’t done much to prepare for this moment, a mere three years after she debuted in 2017 — no practice jumps, no modifications to the truck. She had one shot, and now, halfway through (potential) history, she was hanging long enough in nothingness to think, “Oh my gosh, the truck hasn’t hit the ground yet.”
