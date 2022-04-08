ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Of the many cellular responses activated by TP53, which ones are critical for tumour suppression?

By Annabella F. Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tumour suppressor TP53 is a master regulator of several cellular processes that collectively suppress tumorigenesis. The TP53 gene is mutated in ~50% of human cancers and these defects usually confer poor responses to therapy. The TP53 protein functions as a homo-tetrameric transcription factor, directly regulating the expression of ~500 target...

Nature.com

On the use of preclinical imaging to explore the principles of brain function in rodent models and their relevance for illnesses of the human mind

We recently published in Translational Psychiatry an article that examine the strategies for evaluating brain function at the whole-brain level [1]. In this review, we covered several methods, from functional MRI to functional ultrasound to calcium imaging. For each technique, we wrote a brief history of its development, the physical notion, some key applications, its potentials, and its limitations. We concluded that methods for imaging the rodent brain at the network level are growing and will advance our understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Organelle specific fluorescent phenomics and transcriptomic profiling to evaluate cellular response to tris(1,3 dichloro 2 propyl)phosphate

Tris(1,3-dichloro-2-propyl)phosphate (TDCPP) has been suspected to cause toxicity invertebrates, but its phenotypic effects and the underlying regulatory mechanism have not been fully revealed. Generally, cellular responses tightly control and affect various phenotypes. The scope of the whole organism or cellular toxicological phenotyping, however, has been limited, and quantitative analysis methods using phenotype data have not been fully established. Here, we demonstrated that fluorescence imaging of sub-organelle-based phenomic analysis together with transcriptomic profiling can enable a comprehensive understanding of correlations between molecular and phenomic events. To reveal the cellular response to TDCPP exposure, we obtained three sub-organelle images as fluorescent phenotypes. Transcriptomic perturbation data were measured from the RNA-seq experiment, and both profiling results were analyzed together. Interestingly, organelle phenomic data showed a unique fluorescent intensity increase in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), and pathway analysis using transcriptomic data also revealed that ER was significantly enriched in gene ontology terms. Following the series of analyses, RNA-seq data also revealed potential carcinogenic effects of TDCPP. Our multi-dimensional profiling approach for organophosphate chemicals can uniquely correlate phenotypic changes with transcriptomic perturbations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MicroRNA-495 suppresses pre-eclampsia via activation of p53/PUMA axis

Linkage between microRNAs (miRNAs) and pre-eclampsia (PE) has been documented. Here, we focused on miR-495 in PE and its underlying mechanism in regulation of trophoblast cells. Expression of miR-495, HDAC2, p53 and PUMA was determined in collected placental tissue samples. Loss- and gain-function was performed to determine the roles of miR-495, HDAC2, p53, and PUMA in biological processes of HTR8/SVneo cells and primary trophoblast cells. The relationships among miR-495, HDAC2, and p53 were pinpointed. PE patients presented with higher expression of miR-495, p53, and PUMA in placental tissues, but lower HDAC2. miR-495 negatively targeted HDAC2 expression. HDAC2 suppressed p53 expression via deacetylation. Overexpression of miR-495, p53, or PUMA inhibited biological properties of HTR8/SVneo cells and primary trophoblast cells, while opposite trends were observed in response to oe-HDAC2. In conclusion, miR-495 knockdown can suppress p53/PUMA axis by targeting HDAC2 to enhance biological behaviors of trophoblast cells, which may prevent occurrence of PE.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pet ownership and psychological well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic

The question of pet ownership contributing to human well-being has received mixed empirical evidence. This contrasts with the lay intuition that pet ownership contributes positively to wellness. In a large representative sample, we investigate the differences that may exist between pet vs. non-pet owners in terms of their well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic, and examine among different sociodemographic strata, for whom pet ownership can be more vs. less beneficial. A cross-sectional questionnaire survey was conducted among Canadian adults (1220 pet owners, 1204 non-pet owners). Pet owners reported lower well-being than non-pet owners on a majority of well-being indicators; this general pet ownership effect held when accounting for pet species (dogs, cats, other species) and number of pets owned. Compared to owners of other pets, dog owners reported higher well-being. When examining the effect of pet ownership within different socioeconomic strata, being a pet owner was associated with lower well-being among: women; people who have 2"‰+"‰children living at home; people who are unemployed. Our results offer a counterpoint to popular beliefs emphasising the benefits of pets to human wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic and confirm the importance of accounting for sociodemographic factors to further understand the experience of pet ownership.
PETS
Nature.com

Can foodporn prime healthy eating? Thinking beyond digital gazing and satiety

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The uprise of digital media has bypassed the language and cultural barriers of communicating about food with peers. Sharing exaggeratively glamourized food visuals with fancy hashtags and folksonomy, generally termed as Foodporn, is "trendy". Exposure to Foodporn affects food choices, directly or indirectly, through psychological, physiological and psychosocial means. Though unhealthy connotation is often attributed to foodporn, this perspective article implores that the plausible potential to alluring food pictures to prompt healthy food choices, be explored. Can foodporn be effectively used for e-priming (electronically priming) healthy food choices by glamourizing and idealizing healthy foods?
INDIA
Nature.com

Microbial oxidation of atmospheric trace gases

The atmosphere has recently been recognized as a major source of energy sustaining life. Diverse aerobic bacteria oxidize the three most abundant reduced trace gases in the atmosphere, namely hydrogen (H2), carbon monoxide (CO) and methane (CH4). This Review describes the taxonomic distribution, physiological role and biochemical basis of microbial oxidation of these atmospheric trace gases, as well as the ecological, environmental, medical and astrobiological importance of this process. Most soil bacteria and some archaea can survive by using atmospheric H2 and CO as alternative energy sources, as illustrated through genetic studies on Mycobacterium cells and Streptomyces spores. Certain specialist bacteria can also grow on air alone, as confirmed by the landmark characterization of Methylocapsa gorgona, which grows by simultaneously consuming atmospheric CH4, H2 and CO. Bacteria use high-affinity lineages of metalloenzymes, namely hydrogenases, CO dehydrogenases and methane monooxygenases, to utilize atmospheric trace gases for aerobic respiration and carbon fixation. More broadly, trace gas oxidizers enhance the biodiversity and resilience of soil and marine ecosystems, drive primary productivity in extreme environments such as Antarctic desert soils and perform critical regulatory services by mitigating anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases and toxic pollutants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Rehabilitation outcome in people with spinal cord injuries resulting from diving in South Korea

Retrospective electronic medical record review combined with a telephone interview. The purpose of this study was to describe the neurological and socio-professional outcomes of patients with diving injuries of the cervical spine. Setting. A tertiary hospital and its affiliated rehabilitation hospital in South Korea. Methods. Electronic medical records were reviewed...
ASIA
Nature.com

Systemic resilience in economics

We describe a framework for understanding the factors that underpin economic resilience, and identify the basic tools for implementing it. This principally involves examining resilience by design, which promotes endogenous reorganization in the economy, and by intervention, which includes exogenous measures such as bailouts, stockpiles and building buffers. We link these ideas to comparable notions from physics, such as the rich and non-trivial phenomenology that arises in circumstances when a system is dynamic and out of equilibrium. We contend that a more nuanced understanding of the underlying structure of our economic system could lead to more enlightened policy decisions that promote resilience and result in better outcomes in the long run.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Long-term physical therapy for neuropathic pain after cervical spinal cord injury and resting state electroencephalography: a case report

Neuropathic pain after spinal cord injury is difficult to treat, and it is associated with abnormalities in the function of the thalamus-to-cortex neural circuitry. Aerobic exercise provides immediate improvement in neuropathic pain and is associated with abnormal resting electroencephalography (EEG) findings in patients with spinal cord injury. This study aimed to investigate whether physical therapy, including walking, can improve neuropathic pain and EEG peak alpha frequency (PAF) in the long term in a patient with cervical spinal cord injury.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Databases of quantum periods for Fano manifolds

Fano manifolds are basic building blocks in geometry "“ they are, in a precise sense, atomic pieces of shapes. The classification of Fano manifolds is therefore an important problem in geometry, which has been open since the 1930s. One can think of this as building a Periodic Table for shapes. A recent breakthrough in Fano classification involves a technique from theoretical physics called Mirror Symmetry. From this perspective, a Fano manifold is encoded by a sequence of integers: the coefficients of a power series called the regularized quantum period. Progress to date has been hindered by the fact that quantum periods require specialist expertise to compute, and descriptions of known Fano manifolds and their regularized quantum periods are incomplete and scattered in the literature. We describe databases of regularized quantum periods for Fano manifolds in dimensions up to four. The databases in dimensions one, two, and three are complete; the database in dimension four will be updated as new four-dimensional Fano manifolds are discovered and new regularized quantum periods computed.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Statistical machine learning of sleep and physical activity phenotypes from sensor data in 96,220 UK Biobank participants

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26174-1, published online: 21 May 2018. This Article contains an error in Supplementary Table 1, where the "Ground truth"‰â†’"‰Predictionâ†“" labels were incorrectly ordered as "Prediction"‰â†’"‰Ground truthâ†“". Additionally, the...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Compounds that suppress immune responses of plants discovered

A group of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may prove valuable for investigating the molecular mechanisms inherent in plant immunity, according to plant scientists at RIKEN. Their results may also help improve genome-editing techniques for crops. Many NSAIDs, including aspirin, are derived from a plant defense signaling hormone called salicylic acid....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Toripalimab and chemotherapy in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Toripalimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody to PD1. In a phase III trial, 514 patients with treatment-naive, advanced oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma from 72 centres in China were randomized to receive toripalimab or placebo, plus a chemotherapy regimen (paclitaxel plus cisplatin). The toripalimab group had a significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with the placebo group (HR 0.58; 95% CI 0.46"“0.74; P"‰<"‰0.0001). At interim analysis, overall survival was also significantly improved in the toripalimab group. The groups had comparable levels of severe treatment-related adverse effects (NCT03829969).
CANCER
Nature.com

Retraction Note: HMGB1 Facilitated Macrophage Reprogramming towards a Proinflammatory M1-like Phenotype in Experimental Autoimmune Myocarditis Development

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21884, published online 22 February 2016. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, the Authors informed the journal that Fig.Â 4 contained incorrectly reported results, and the images in Fig.Â 5 had been published elsewhere. In addition, concerns were raised regarding partial overlap in the flow cytometry plots in Fig.Â 2F (HMGB1 and HMGB1"‰+"‰anti-TLR4 groups). The Authors are unable to provide raw data used to produce the figures, and therefore retract this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of a peer-led education intervention on dietary behaviour and physical activity among adolescents in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: a pilot study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This pilot study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of peer-led education intervention on physical activity, sedentary behaviours, and dietary behaviours among adolescents in HCM city, Vietnam. Among students in the intervention arm after a 9-month follow-up, total energy intake was reduced by 304"‰kcal/day, fat by 13"‰g/day, carbohydrate by 39"‰g/day, and sweet foods by 20"‰g/day, compared to pre-intervention figures (p"‰<"‰0.05, adjusted for age, BMI at baseline, gender, the interaction between measurement time and intervention groups, and cluster effect in schools). Only total energy intake was significantly lower in the intervention than control students (p"‰<"‰0.05, after adjustment). Our pilot project has established the feasibility of a peer-led intervention to improve lifestyles among adolescents in HCM city and evidence of improvements in dietary intake. Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry: ACTRN12619000421134.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

DCR for nasolacrimal duct stenosis may be less effective than for complete obstruction

To ascertain the success of endo-DCR in nasolacrimal duct stenosis (NLDS) versus nasolacrimal duct obstruction (NLDO). Consecutive adult patients with epiphora attending a tertiary lacrimal clinic from February 2012 to February 2021 were reviewed. NLDS was diagnosed by patent lacrimal syringing and combined dacryocystography (NLD stenosis) and dacryoscintigraphy (post-sac delay) findings in all eyes. Cases with evidence of canalicular stenosis or other identifiable causes of epiphora were excluded. The epiphora resolution and improvement rates following endo-DCR were compared between NLDS and complete NLDO cases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

One-year changes in fruit and vegetable variety intake and cardiometabolic risk factors changes in a middle-aged Mediterranean population at high cardiovascular risk

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Previous studies have shown beneficial associations between fruit and vegetable (FV) consumption and cardiometabolic risk factors. However, variety in FV, which may play an important role on cardiovascular health due to the different nutrient and phytochemical content among the different groups and subgroups of FV has been poorly investigated. We longitudinally investigated associations between 1-year changes in variety and quantity of FV and concurrent changes in cardiometabolic risk factors in elderly subjects with overweight/obesity and metabolic syndrome.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single-atom Cu anchored catalysts for photocatalytic renewable H production with a quantum efficiency of 56%

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27698-3, published online 10 January 2022. In Supplementary Fig.Â 28b in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the figure panel incorrectly read '345 mW/cm2' but should have been '34.5 mW/cm2'. In the caption of Supplementary Fig.Â 20 in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the...
CHEMISTRY

