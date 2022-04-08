C17 Crime Clips for Friday, April 8

By Anna Maria Basquez CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– State officials said the death of an inmate on March 8 at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility is suspected to be an inmate-to-inmate homicide, possibly between cellmates. Officials named the victim as Cruz Carbajal, 41, who resided in Mesa County before incarceration. “A suspect has been identified, but has not yet been named due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” the statement by the Colorado Department of Corrections said. Officials were checking whether the suspect was transferred from the facility. Cruz Carbajal (credit: Dept. of Corrections) Staff at Carbajal’s facility, known as “Old Max,” which was...

CANON CITY, CO ・ 25 DAYS AGO