Everything Everywhere All at Once: Yeoh delivers a career-best performance

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Michelle Yeoh delivers a career-best performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” possibly one of the most inscrutable cinematic experiences in recent memory. The film is a kaleidoscope of wild imagery built around the story of laundromat owner Evelyn (Yeoh), who’s behind on her income...

times-herald.com

CinemaBlend

Everything Everywhere All At Once Review: A Brilliant Trip Through The Multiverse That's As Funny As It Is Spectacular

There is a spectacular correlation that exists between cinema and the concept of the multiverse. The latter poses the idea that there isn’t only one reality, but instead an infinite number of them – each of which are unique. It suggests not just that everything is possible, but that everything is real. As an extension of this, one could say that every film ever made isn’t just a fiction, but instead a depiction of events taking place in an alternate universe. Going to a theater, you aren’t watching a screen; you’re gazing through a window.
MOVIES
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin shares reaction to father Alec having seventh baby with wife Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

Ireland Baldwin has candidly shared her thoughts regarding the news that her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.Ireland, 26, addressed the pregnancy news, and those who are “alarmingly obsessed” with her father and his family in a lengthy post shared to Instagram on Thursday, in which she revealed that she gets “countless messages” from people about the actor.“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Everything Everywhere All at Once Review: Failure Becomes Triumph in This Cinematic Cacophony

With 2016's Swiss Army Man, filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as "Daniels," delivered audiences one of the most unconventional, ambitious, exuberant, and life-affirming films of the 2010s, made all the more impressive given that one of its main characters was a farting corpse. The duo has returned to deliver Everything Everywhere All at Once, yet another experience that seemingly defies distinction, yet feels as though it could only come from the minds of such a filmmaking pair and, once again, has completely blown away all preconceived notions of what can be accomplished in a multiversal tale of regret and second chances. In this world they have created, audiences are reminded that there's no point in holding onto regret in a reality when you're not afforded a do-over, while also reminding us that every challenge we face is an opportunity to make the most out of life, with the most life has to offer being the bonds we forge with everyone we come into contact with.
MOVIES
whowhatwear

Stephanie Hsu Is Everywhere All at Once

A week before the South by Southwest festival made its roaring return to Austin, Texas, following a COVID-induced two-year hiatus, I asked actress Stephanie Hsu what she hopes audiences will take away from watching her new film, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. “I hope that people truly have their minds blown, and I hope they ugly-cry and can’t even wrap their heads around why they are ugly-crying and think about the movie for days,” she said. The movie did indeed blow minds and bring about a few tears at the festival’s opening-night premiere, where the crowd at the Paramount Theatre emphatically cheered and laughed during the film’s two-and-a-half-hour run time. The showing ended with a boisterous standing ovation. But more than that and probably most importantly, the project reminded moviegoers of the joys of original filmmaking.
AUSTIN, TX
Digital Trends

Everything Everywhere All at Once review: A maximalist multiverse epic

Multiverses are all the rage right now, but no Marvel movie or Disney+ show will ever take the concept of alternate realities as far as Everything Everywhere All at Once does. The new film from the Daniels, the filmmakers behind 2016’s Swiss Army Man, is a mind-bending sci-fi epic that imagines not only universes that look exactly like ours, but ones where everything is animated, where human beings’ anatomies turned out completely differently, and perhaps most hilariously of all, where organic life was never able to evolve on Earth.
MOVIES
Newnan Times-Herald

Local extras wanted for Color Purple filming production

An upcoming filming production of "The Color Purple: The Musical" is seeking a few additional extras this month. On Location Casting is seeking local area adults and children to work as paid featured and background extras on the production, located in Grantville. The company has currently teamed up with Warner...
GRANTVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

All the Old Knives: Spycraft and romance swirl in espionage thriller

A tense mole hunt is at the center of “All the Old Knives,” a talky but exceptionally well-crafted espionage thriller starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton. The film takes place in two time periods, separated by six years. CIA operative Henry Pelham (Pine) is tasked by his Vienna station commander, Vick Wallinger (Laurence Fishburne), to investigate his old team in hopes of finding a double agent. Six years earlier, the team failed to prevent the loss of more than 100 lives in a catastrophic plane hijacking. Wallinger believes that one of his own was responsible for feeding the hijackers information that thwarted rescue attempts.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Ending Social Media Feud With Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson, Kanye West May Be Seeking Help

A back-and-forth on social media played out in recent weeks between one former Hollywood couple. Kanye West made it abundantly clear that Kim Kardashian’s TikTok rules and co-parenting restrictions were not appreciated, which led to his ex-wife clapping back at him for the first time publicly on her own Instagram. It only got trickier when Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson got swept in the mix (i.e. that "Eazy" diss track), along with other celebs like Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and Trevor Noah – prompting Instagram to temporarily suspend the rapper and the Grammys to pull his performance over the “concerning” behavior. Then, and only then, did a report surface that West was officially ending the feud. And it would seem the 44-year-old may be seeking help in the wake of his public comments.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian Shares Steamy Photos from Dinner Date with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian can't get enough of her funnyman, Pete Davidson. The reality star shared steamy photos of the pair's most recent dinner date on Twitter and Instagram today, writing in the caption, "late nite snack." This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Billy Porter Weighs in on Will Smith’s Oscars Ban After ‘Upsetting’ Chris Rock Slap (Exclusive)

Billy Porter is weighing in on the headline-grabbing Oscars slap, and what he felt it represented about the societal perception of masculinity. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Porter at the grand opening of the Shonda Rhimes Performing Arts Center, home of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, in Los Angeles on Saturday, and he shared his take on the incident and its aftermath.
LOS ANGELES, CA

