Rafael Nadal defeated Alexander Zverev in their first three encounters on clay, which was barely news when we consider the greatest clay-courter of all time. Still, Zverev was ready to change that in Madrid last year. The German defeated the Spaniard twice in a row on an indoor court at the end of 2020, and he extended his streak with a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the Madrid quarter-final.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO