Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been scratched from Monday night's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Trout was originally slated to start in center field and hit second in the order going up against Elieser Hernandez. But in the newest iteration of the lineup, Trout is noticeably missing. Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com says that Trout is not going on the injured list, but other than that, there is no word why the superstar has been taken off the board. For now, Jo Adell is back in there, playing left field and hitting seventh.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO