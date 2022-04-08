String Of Robberies Lands Beachwood Man In Jail

Thomas Jann (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

BEACHWOOD – A man who robbed a number of stores in December of 2020 will serve more than a decade in New Jersey State Prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced.

Thomas Jann, 34, of Beachwood, had previously pleaded guilty to several robberies. On December 19, 2020, he attacked a gas station attendant at a Wawa on Route 9 in Toms River and stole money from the cash register. On December 24, 2020, he aimed a box cutter-type knife at a clerk in Robins convenience store in Beachwood, and took money from the register. On December 26, 2020, he took money from a register on ShopRite in Bayville, and pushed someone as he ran out. Later that day, he attacked a cashier at the Krauszers on Hooper Avenue in Toms River and stole cigarettes. On December 30, 2020, he went into 7-Eleven on Route 166 in Toms River, grabbed the cashier around the neck and held a rock to his head before stealing from the register. On December 31, 2020, Jann threw hot coffee at an attendant at the Exxon Tiger Mart on Route 37 in Toms River, and stole money from the cash register.

Additionally, he went into a house unlawfully in Beachwood on June 27, 2020 and stole cash.

He was arrested on January 1, 2021 after a cooperative investigation between the Toms River, Berkeley, and Beachwood Police Departments.

He was sentenced to 16 years in New Jersey State Prison for the incidents in the stores. This is subject to the No Early Release Act, meaning he must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He also was given a sentence of four years for the home burglary, but it is to be served at the same time as the 16 years.

Billhimer acknowledged the efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Veni who handled the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Toms River Township Police Department, Berkeley Township Police Department, Beachwood Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation leading to Jann’s apprehension, guilty pleas, and now his state prison sentence.