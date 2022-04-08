ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, NJ

String Of Robberies Lands Beachwood Man In Jail

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSLTw_0f3kYwwA00
Thomas Jann (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

BEACHWOOD – A man who robbed a number of stores in December of 2020 will serve more than a decade in New Jersey State Prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced.

Thomas Jann, 34, of Beachwood, had previously pleaded guilty to several robberies. On December 19, 2020, he attacked a gas station attendant at a Wawa on Route 9 in Toms River and stole money from the cash register. On December 24, 2020, he aimed a box cutter-type knife at a clerk in Robins convenience store in Beachwood, and took money from the register. On December 26, 2020, he took money from a register on ShopRite in Bayville, and pushed someone as he ran out. Later that day, he attacked a cashier at the Krauszers on Hooper Avenue in Toms River and stole cigarettes. On December 30, 2020, he went into 7-Eleven on Route 166 in Toms River, grabbed the cashier around the neck and held a rock to his head before stealing from the register. On December 31, 2020, Jann threw hot coffee at an attendant at the Exxon Tiger Mart on Route 37 in Toms River, and stole money from the cash register.

Additionally, he went into a house unlawfully in Beachwood on June 27, 2020 and stole cash.

He was arrested on January 1, 2021 after a cooperative investigation between the Toms River, Berkeley, and Beachwood Police Departments.

He was sentenced to 16 years in New Jersey State Prison for the incidents in the stores. This is subject to the No Early Release Act, meaning he must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He also was given a sentence of four years for the home burglary, but it is to be served at the same time as the 16 years.

Billhimer acknowledged the efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Veni who handled the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Toms River Township Police Department, Berkeley Township Police Department, Beachwood Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation leading to Jann’s apprehension, guilty pleas, and now his state prison sentence.

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man To Remain In Jail For Stabbing

TOMS RIVER – A Township man will remain in jail after stabbing a woman while she was behind the wheel, officials said. Jesse Rucci, 39, of Toms River, will remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on charges of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Beachwood, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Beachwood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
City
Bayville, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Daily Voice

3 Arrests, 1 Day: Newark Police Crack Down On Gun Violence

Three gunman were arrested in a series of separate incidents across Newark in just one day, authorities announced. Among them, Ewing's Deion Brison, 26; Newark's Daniel Molloy, 48; and Irvington's James Mitchell, 23; were arrested on various charges, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. Brison was running...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#New Jersey State Prison#Wawa#Robins#The Exxon Tiger Mart
Daily Voice

Body Found In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Not Guilty in Slaying of Philly Police Official's Son

A man who was accused of killing a Philadelphia Police Department chief inspector's son at FDR Park three years ago was found not guilty on all counts. KYW News Radio first reported the verdict Wednesday afternoon. Tyquan Atkinson, 22, had been charged with the murder of Nicholas Flacco. Flacco, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

Nearly 200 diners at N.J. restaurant trapped by floodwaters in storm

A Thursday night dinner at an upscale Italian restaurant in Hawthorne, New Jersey, turned into a rescue mission when fast-moving floodwaters trapped patrons inside. Nearly 200 people were at Bottagra Restaurant when the Passaic River began to overflow during an evening storm that slammed the tri-state area with more than 3 inches of rain within 24 hours.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman sentenced to prison for two Town of Newburgh residential burglaries

GOSHEN – A Town of Newburgh woman was sentenced in Orange County Court on Thursday to six to eight years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision after she pled guilty to committing two Town of Newburgh residential burglaries. Brandi Wickliffe, 46, pled guilty to burglary...
NEWBURGH, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy