Dayton, OH

Sleet, hail and graupel - The scientific breakdown

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DAYTON — You’ve heard the term “graupel” being thrown around the last couple of days. What is it exactly?

Are meteorologists making up new terms for sleet and hail? Well, no. These three types of frozen precipitation are all different.

While hail is normally associated with thunderstorms and sleet consist of melted snowflakes that refreeze into hard pieces of ice, graupel is just a little different.

For graupel, you need two things:

  • Snowflakes
  • Supercooled water

Supercooled water is liquid water that is below the freezing point of 32 degrees, but it has not been frozen into ice.

When snowflakes find themselves among traces of supercooled water, the water adheres to the ice of the snowflake, freezing instantly. What happens after that is called “riming,” which is like a cake of frost covering the snowflake.

What you see falling are little snow pellets which you can squish with your fingers. It’s almost like the consistency of Dippin Dots ice cream. While hail can cause damage, sleet is just little pieces of hard ice, while graupel are little snow pellets.

NBC Connecticut

Sunny Today; Some Sleet and Rain Wednesday

Today will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s, but it will feel cooler because of the wind. The fire danger Tuesday is high because of dry conditions and wind. On Wednesday the clouds will thicken and rain will develop in the evening, starting as some sleet in the hills.
ENVIRONMENT
Severe weather expected from Gulf Coast to Great Lakes

NEW YORK — A major spring storm hits the western U.S. Monday with snow, high winds and blizzard conditions. The storm will move into the central U.S. on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a multi-day severe weather outbreak to millions. Another storm system in the mid-South will bring the first...
ENVIRONMENT
