Memphis, TN

Z-Bo, Grizzlies give back to Rozelle Elementary

By Steven Johnson
 3 days ago

Friday will end up being a day the students of Rozelle Elementary will remember for a long time.

Why?

Because Zach Randolph and other members of the Memphis Grizzlies organization made a stop at the historic elementary school to give back as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary legacy initiative.

Former Memphis Grizzlies player Zach Randolph cheers during a ceremony after the team unveiled new spaces at Rozelle Elementary School on Friday, April 8. “It’s always great to come back. This is home for me ... ,” he said. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The Grizzlies unveiled new spaces around the school, including a dance studio, an outside basketball court and a green space.

Randolph, who just came off a trip to Cabo and California, made it a priority to be at the event.

“It’s always great to come back. This is home for me, to come back and help out with the school for this 75th anniversary initiative we’re doing,” he said. “Just helping and being here with these kids, seeing them smile and out here enjoying it. It’s a great cause.”

As Randolph spoke to the media, dozens of Rozelle students took advantage of the new basketball court behind him, shooting hoops and running around.

Recess is about to go the next level for them.

Hearing their cheers, Randolph reflected on his own upbringing and how special it would have been if he’d had a similar opportunity as a child.

“When I was at the age, I’m from Indiana, I wish I would’ve had Reggie Miller or Dale Davis come through my town to come and see me. I feel like it’s going to be an everlasting memory,” Randolph said.

When considering what schools to select for the initiative,  Grizzlies president Jason Wexler said Rozelle’s focus on the arts played a big role.

Rozelle is the only creative and performing arts optional elementary school in Memphis-Shelby County Schools and has been around for more than 100 years, opening its doors at 993 Roland St. in 1918.

“We try and make sure we’re involved all over Shelby County schools. Sports is entertainment, performing arts is entertainment and Memphis has such an amazing, rich legacy of performing arts, we wanted to help celebrate that,” Wexler said.

The basketball court certainly will be a favorite for a number of students, but it’s the dance studio that could make the biggest impact.

Rozelle Elementary dance students perform for guests after the Memphis Grizzlies unveiled new  spaces including a dance studio on Friday, April 8. “Our students were practicing in makeshift spaces and now our dance students have an actual dance studio with bars and a mirror,” said Rozelle principal Kimberly Shaw. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Students performed a quick routine for the Grizzlies and media after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

To finally have their own space to perform in is a huge step for these students in the Rozelle neighborhood.

“Our students were practicing in makeshift spaces and now our dance students have an actual dance studio with bars and a mirror. It’ll make their experience even more authentic,” Rozelle principal Kimberly Shaw said. “We’re super excited.”

