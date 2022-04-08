ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

How to update COVID-19 vaccines? US experts wrestle with finding answer

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIX9D_0f3kYX4700

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. health officials are beginning to grapple with how to keep the vaccines updated to best protect Americans from the ever-changing coronavirus.

On Wednesday, a panel of vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration spent hours debating key questions for revamping the shots and conducting future booster campaigns. They didn’t reach any firm conclusions.

The questions facing the experts included: How often to update the vaccines against new strains, how effective they should be to warrant approval and whether updates should be coordinated with global health authorities.

Who really needs 2nd COVID booster and who can wait?

Last week, the FDA authorized a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It’s an effort to get ahead of another possible surge.

But the FDA’s vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks acknowledged at the meeting “we simply can’t be boosting people as frequently as we are.” He called the latest booster update a “stopgap” measure to protect vulnerable Americans while regulators decide whether and how to tweak the current vaccines.

Marks cautioned that waning vaccine protection, new variants and colder weather in the fall could raise the risk of more surges.

“Our goal here is to stay ahead of future variants and outbreaks and ensure we do our best to reduce the toll of disease and death due to COVID-19,” said Marks, adding that he expects more meetings of the vaccine panel in coming months.

Some of the key questions the panel discussed:

HOW SHOULD THE U.S. DECIDE WHEN TO LAUNCH FUTURE ROUNDS OF BOOSTER SHOTS?

One area where experts appeared to agree is that vaccines should be judged on their ability to prevent severe disease that leads to hospitalization and death.

“We need to focus on the worst case, which is severe disease, and we need to change strains when we’re losing that battle,” said Dr. Mark Sawyer of the University of California, San Diego.

By that measure, the current vaccines have held up remarkably well.

During the last omicron-driven surge, two vaccine doses were nearly 80% effective against needing a breathing machine or death — and a booster pushed that protection to 94%, federal scientists recently reported.

But only about half of Americans eligible for a third shot have gotten one. And many experts said it was unsustainable to continue asking Americans to get boosted every few months.

A panelist from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that the 80% protection from severe disease could become the standard for evaluating the vaccines.

“I think we may have to accept that level of protection and then use other alternative ways to protect individuals with therapeutics and other measures,” said Dr. Amanda Cohn, CDC’s chief medical officer.

Presentations at the meeting by government health officials and independent researchers underscored the challenges of predicting when the next major COVID-19 variant might appear.

Trevor Bedford, a disease modeler with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said a major new strain like omicron could emerge anywhere from every 1.5 years to once a decade, based on currently available data. Given that unpredictability, researchers will need methods to quickly determine whether current vaccines work against emerging variants.

WHAT’S THE PROCESS FOR UPDATING VACCINES TO ADDRESS NEW VARIANTS?

All three COVID-19 vaccines now used in the U.S. are based on the original coronavirus version that emerged in late 2019. Updating the vaccines will be a complex task, likely requiring coordination between the FDA, manufacturers and global health authorities.

To speed the vaccines to market, the FDA relied on research shortcuts to judge effectiveness, mainly looking at their early impact on the immune system’s antibody levels. A number of panelists said Wednesday they wanted more rigorous data from studies that track patients over time to see who gets sick or dies.

But that approach would likely be too time-consuming.

“We’re looking at a conundrum here in that it’s going to be hard to generate all the data we want in short order when a new variant emerges,” said Dr. Ofer Levy of Harvard Medical School.

Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes

A representative for the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority laid out the narrow window that manufacturers could face to reformulate, study and mass produce an updated vaccine by September.

“If you’re not on your way to a clinical trial by the beginning of May, I think it’s going to be very difficult to have enough product across manufacturers to meet demand,” said Robert Johnson, deputy assistant secretary of BARDA.

The process for updating annual flu vaccines offers one possible model, as laid out by a representative from the World Health Organization.

Twice a year, WHO experts recommend updates to flu vaccines to target emerging strains. The FDA then brings those recommendations to its own vaccine panel, which votes on whether they make sense for the U.S., setting the stage for manufacturers to tweak their shots and begin mass production.

But COVID-19 hasn’t yet fallen into a predictable pattern like the flu. And as the coronavirus evolves, different strains may become dominant in different regions of the world.

Several experts said they would need more meetings with more data and proposals from the FDA to decide on a strategy.

“We’ve never been here before. We’re all working together to do the best we can and it’s very complex,” said Oveta Fuller of the University of Michigan’s Medical School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study finds majority of healthcare workers accepting of COVID-19 vaccines

Research led by the University of Minnesota, published in Vaccine, has found that the majority of healthcare workers have been accepting of COVID-19 vaccines. "Healthcare workers are invaluable, serving communities at the critical link between public and individual health, particularly in immigrant communities," said William Stauffer, MD, MSPH, FASTMH, a professor in the U of M Medical School and Center for Global Health and Social Responsibility. "They provide individuals with trustworthy information about vaccines and offer public health agencies insight and guidance for vaccine efforts."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
beckershospitalreview.com

AstraZeneca may scrap plans for COVID-19 vaccine's US approval

AstraZeneca may abandon plans to submit its COVID-19 vaccine for approval in the U.S. if regulatory hurdles become too complex, a top leader told the Financial Times March 17. Sir Mene Pangalos, PhD, AstraZeneca's head of research and development, said the company would not seek U.S. approval if it is "banging its head against a brick wall indefinitely" with regulators.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ap#Americans#Covid
WATE

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Memphis gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots.
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
WATE

Dollywood crowns its number one attraction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood fans have voted and named the number one Dollywood attraction!. For the last 12 days, Dollywood has hosted a March Madness style bracket challenge where fans would vote for the number one Dollywood attraction. The park posted multiple polls and fans chose their favorite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WATE

Parking Issues cause frustration at Augusta National during Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga- (WJBF) Parking spaces throughout National Hills started to fill up around 10:15 this morning forcing patrons to park in driveways nearby and pay double the price to leave their cars. WJBF spoke with patrons who say they had to drive more than an hour looking for parking. “I...
AUGUSTA, GA
WATE

Co-worker found guilty of raping Powell restaurant server

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cook at a now-closed Powell restaurant has been found guilty of raping a co-worker after a party in August 2019. David Lyndell Cochran, 49, of Newport, was convicted of aggravated rape, two counts of rape and aggravated kidnapping on Wednesday. According to the Knox...
POWELL, TN
The Independent

Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming

As coronavirus infections rise in some parts of the world, experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the U.S. — and wondering how long it will take to detect.Despite disease monitoring improvements over the last two years, they say, some recent developments don't bode well:—As more people take rapid COVID-19 tests at home, fewer people are getting the gold-standard tests that the government relies on for case counts.—The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon use fewer labs to look for new variants.—Health officials are increasingly focusing on hospital admissions, which rise only after a...
U.S. POLITICS
WATE

Troopers work rollover crash along I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were working a rollover crash along southbound Interstate 75 near the Raccoon Valley Road exit. The crash was soon cleared and lanes were reopened. Photos of the crash shared by THP Knoxville show the incident appeared to be that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
deseret.com

Expert reveals how COVID-19 might really end

It’s now been two years since the United States shut down due to the rising amount of COVID-19 cases across the country. And experts are still unsure how the pandemic will come to a close. Driving the news: Pandemics don’t all end the same. Each pandemic throughout history has...
SCIENCE
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy