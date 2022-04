Ronald Richard "Rick" born on February 11, 1962 passed away at his home in Tulelake, CA on March 16, 2022. A service will be held at Tulelake's Veterans Memorial/Community Park on Main Street, Sunday April 3rd at 2:00, immediately followed by a celebration of life at the Tulelake Fairgrounds.

TULELAKE, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO