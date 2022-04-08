ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians secures free future parking in Smokies for tribal citizens

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — People soon will need to pay to park in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park if the park's proposed "Park It Forward" plan is approved, but a leader with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians said tribal citizens will receive free passes....

Marty Heatherly
2d ago

So The Cherokee Indians get to Park Free while the Tourist has to pay to park after we go shopping and spend money in Cherokee and spend Big money 🤑🤑 in the Casino WOULD SOME ONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE

