San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Police Confirm String of Vehicle Burglaries in the Heart of Lake View

By Matt Trammell
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – A string of car burglaries swept a Northside street late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The San Angelo Police Department's public information officer confirmed that the break-ins occurred on the north side of town.

"I am showing five burglaries of a motor vehicle reports on 33rd street within the last 24hrs," stated Ofc. Espinoza on Friday afternoon.

Espinoza did not disclose whether or not a suspect was arrested for the burglaries. However booking reports show that a 19-year-old Isaac Duarte was arrested by the SAPD at 11:37 on Apr. 8 for burglary of vehicles and possession of marijuana.

His bond is set at $2,500.

Public Safety
Cars
