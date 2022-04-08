Viral Video is NOT Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies

SAN ANGELO, TX – A recent viral Youtube video has sparked the attention of the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office.

The following is the press release sent out by the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office:

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of a video that has been posted on YouTube regarding an alleged assault that occurred in Tom Green County on April 1, 2022.

The two individuals depicted in the video are not Tom Green County Sheriff's Office personnel. Sheriff Deputies have taken a report on this incident and it is being investigated.

In keeping with normal practice, the Sheriff's Office will not comment regarding any incident currently under investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be referred to the appropriate prosecutor.

The Sheriff's Office has received numerous telephone calls regarding this video. The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office would request that the public not call in regarding this incident as the amount of calls being received is inhibiting citizens' ability to call in for actual calls for service.

The following is the video.