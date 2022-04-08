Drugs, Guns, and Fake Drug Test Devices Make for Interesting Thursday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 25 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Thursday.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 25 arrests on Thursday including the following:

Andrew Wilhelm was arrested for possession of marijuana, false drug test falsification device, and possession of drug paraphernalia at 3:34 a.m. His bond was set at $1,962 and he was released at 8:43 a.m.

John Navarro was arrested for failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false information, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and a MISC parole violation at 4:50 a.m. His bond is set at $35,500.

Jason Lujan was arrested for GOB aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, GOB possession of a controlled substance, GOB unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle, and aggravated assault against a public servant at 9:23 p.m. His bond was set at $67,500.

There are currently 542 inmates at the TGCDF as of Thursday.

Name Andrew Wilhelm (L) John Navarro (M) Jason Lujan (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022:

The following is a key for the above abbreviations: