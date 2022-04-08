ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Drugs, Guns, and Fake Drug Test Devices Make for Interesting Thursday Booking Report

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAh95_0f3kXNRs00

SAN ANGELO, TX – 25 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Thursday.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 25 arrests on Thursday including the following:

  • Andrew Wilhelm was arrested for possession of marijuana, false drug test falsification device, and possession of drug paraphernalia at 3:34 a.m. His bond was set at $1,962 and he was released at 8:43 a.m.
  • John Navarro was arrested for failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false information, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and a MISC parole violation at 4:50 a.m. His bond is set at $35,500.
  • Jason Lujan was arrested for GOB aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, GOB possession of a controlled substance, GOB unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle, and aggravated assault against a public servant at 9:23 p.m. His bond was set at $67,500.

There are currently 542 inmates at the TGCDF as of Thursday.

Name Andrew Wilhelm (L) John Navarro (M) Jason Lujan (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022:

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgement NISI
  • ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
  • TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
  • DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
  • POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
  • DWI- Driving While I

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WTVQ

Man arrested after drugs, money and guns found

According to the Frankfort Police Department, Dante S. Morris was arrested on March 14th, after the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 531 Poa Drive. According to police, officers seized a large amount of narcotics, including Cocaine, Ecstasy, Vape Pens, Marijuana, as well as money and firearms. Morris is...
FRANKFORT, KY
WATE

Traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest of 3 suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are facing several drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday that led to an apparent drug bust of more than 300 grams of what authorities believe to be methamphetamine, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Noah Cox, 38 of Sneedville, Tiffany...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Brutal Rape at Local Family Shelter

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of brutally raping a woman at the local family shelter. According to court reports, on Mar. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center downtown for the report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that she had been raped while staying at San Angelo's family shelter. She claimed that the assault was committed by Joel Delacruz, 35, of San Angelo on Mar. 27. The victim told police that she was staying at the family…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drug Test#Drugs#Marijuana#Gob#Tgcdf
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Feds Involved in 2nd Major San Angelo Drug Bust

SAN ANGELO,  TX – One week after San Angelo Police reported a major drug bust, the DEA seized another two pounds of meth in the city on Wednesday. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Apr. 6, Detectives with the SAPD’s Street Crimes Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2300 block of Chestnut St. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Martinez, 36, and he was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. During the arrest and subsequent follow-up investigation, it was determined that Martinez was in possession of 1.93 pounds of Methamphetamine, 5.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
MyChesCo

Meth and Cash Seized, Warrant Issued for Suspected Drug Dealer

NEW HOLLAND, PA — An arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Donna Sumner of Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, states the New Holland Police Department. Sumner is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and related offenses. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, at approximately 11:11...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seize 117 lbs of Illegal Disease Carrying Fresh Pork & Chicken in Laredo

The interception occurred on Tuesday, March 15 when a white minivan arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and the driver was referred for a secondary examination. A negative declaration for fruits, meats, vegetables, plants or any prohibited ag product was received. During the examination, CBP officers and agriculture specialists discovered packages containing a total of 117 pounds of fresh pork and nearly seven pounds of fresh poultry hidden within the vehicle. Agriculture specialists issued the driver a $1,000 penalty for attempting to import and failing to declare the prohibited agriculture products.
LAREDO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD recovers 5lbs of meth in drug investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division confiscated approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine after an investigation in late March. According to a statement issued by SAPD, an investigation by the Street Crimes Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration in relation to the trafficking of methamphetamine in San Angelo resulted in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Wanted Fugitive Arrested After Shooting at San Angelo Police During High Speed Chase

SAN ANGELO – A wanted San Angelo man has been arrested after he ran from the police and shot at them Thursday. According to police documents, San Angelo police located a known wanted subject driving a Dodge Charger near 7th and Volney Street Thursday evening. The man was identified as Jason Lujan and had two county warrants out for his arrest. The officers attempted to perform a traffic stop of the Lujan but began evading police in his vehicle. The pursuit lasted for several blocks and involved several marked police vehicles. While being pursued, Lujan produced a firearm and began shooting…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DETAILS: Manhunt Underway in San Angelo for Fugitive Gang Member

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department released the following details Wednesday afternoon regarding the chase and search for a wanted felon Tuesday night. The press release states: On 4/5/22 around 8:15pm, Officers with the SAPD Anti-Crime Unit observed a green in color Chrysler passenger car being operated by a known wanted subject (Domingo Gomez 25 yoa.)  SAPD’s Anti-Crime Unit attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle in the 700blk of West Ave D but Gomez evaded in the vehicle and ultimately crashed in the 600blk of Spencer Street. Gomez then continued to evade from officers…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Seize 548 Pounds of Mexican Cartel Liquid Meth in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Port of Ysleta Cargo Facility intercepted 548 pounds of liquid meth with an estimated street value of $3 million. “This significant seizure is a perfect example of the work our CBP Officers do on a daily basis...
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy