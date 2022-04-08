Weekly COVID-19 Report Bodes Well for Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – There are three runoff elections in Tom Green County on May 24 in the Republican Primary election cycle and the deadline for residents to submit questions is Friday. San Angelo LIVE! will be sending a questionnaire to each of the six candidates made up of questions from our readers. You can participate by emailing a question to yantis@sanangelolive.com by 5 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022. We will compile a list of your questions and present them to the candidates. The candidates will have plenty of time to answer your questions in writing and we will publish their answers…

