Weekly COVID-19 Report Bodes Well for Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, TX – In this week's COVID-19 report, the City of San Angelo health department only reported 14 total cases.
Total reported infections Apr. 2 through Apr. 8: 14
- Saturday: 2 infections/0 hospitalized patients
- Sunday: 0 infections/0 hospitalized patients
- Monday: 1 infections/0 hospitalized patients
- Tuesday: 3 infections/0 hospitalized patients
- Wednesday: 5 infections/1 hospitalized patients
- Thursday: 0 infections/1 hospitalized patients
- Friday: 3 infections/1 hospitalized patients
There were no reported fatalities over the last seven days.
