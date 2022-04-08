ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Weekly COVID-19 Report Bodes Well for Tom Green County

By Matt Trammell
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – In this week's COVID-19 report, the City of San Angelo health department only reported 14 total cases.

Total reported infections Apr. 2 through Apr. 8: 14

  • Saturday: 2 infections/0 hospitalized patients
  • Sunday: 0 infections/0 hospitalized patients
  • Monday: 1 infections/0 hospitalized patients
  • Tuesday: 3 infections/0 hospitalized patients
  • Wednesday: 5 infections/1 hospitalized patients
  • Thursday: 0 infections/1 hospitalized patients
  • Friday: 3 infections/1 hospitalized patients

There were no reported fatalities over the last seven days.

