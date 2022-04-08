ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Wanted Fugitive Arrested After Shooting at San Angelo Police During High Speed Chase

By James Bouligny
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO – A wanted San Angelo man has been arrested after he ran from the police and shot at them Thursday.

According to police documents, San Angelo police located a known wanted subject driving a Dodge Charger near 7th and Volney Street Thursday evening. The man was identified as Jason Lujan and had two county warrants out for his arrest.

The officers attempted to perform a traffic stop of the Lujan but began evading police in his vehicle. The pursuit lasted for several blocks and involved several marked police vehicles. While being pursued, Lujan produced a firearm and began shooting at the officers out of the driver side window of his vehicle. The shooting occurred around the 2200 block of West Avenue J and shell casings were recovered from that area.

Lujan stopped his vehicle at the 500 block of South Lincoln where he was apprehended by officers. Lujan was found to be in possession of several firearms, body armor, as well as 1.3 grams of a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for meth.

Jason Lujan was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility and his bond has been set at $162,500.00.

The San Angelo Police Department also said in a press release that additional charges will be forthcoming as this event is being investigated. No officers or individuals were injured or killed in this incident and no damage to public or private property was reported.

