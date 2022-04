MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has died following a four-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Danielle C. Fitzgerald, 26, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Cruz she was driving crossed the centerline of the roadway and collided head-on with a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said. A 2013 Nissan Maxima was traveling ahead of the Dodge and swerved to avoid Fitzgerald but, as a result, struck a guardrail.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 28 DAYS AGO