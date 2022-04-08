ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobbs Ferry, NY

Tiger Woods gets off to rough start in second round of the Masters

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
 3 days ago

It was only one round, but Tiger Woods said it already felt like a victory . Just being able to tee it up for this year’s Masters was indeed a monumental achievement for the 46-year-old after he nearly lost his right leg in a February 2021 car crash, and shooting under par in the opening round on Thursday made it all the sweeter.

His play at the outset on Friday then must have left him awfully sour.

With the breeze picking up at Augusta National, Woods got off to a rough start in the second round, bogeying four of his first five holes. That dropped him from a tie for 10th at the start of the day to a tie for 39th.

Right from the start, Woods struggled. On the first — a hole that he has notoriously struggled with despite winning five green jackets — he missed the green with his approach, then missed a 7-footer to save par.

Woods had a chance to bounce back with a birdie at the par-5 second but couldn’t get a 28-footer to drop there, instead settling for par.

Then he missed a 9-footer to save par on the par-4 third, and when his chip from short of the par-3 fourth caught a slope and rolled back 30 feet, he had his second bogey in a row.

Things continued in the wrong direction on the next hole, where Woods’ 15-footer to save par lipped out.

He finally stopped the bleeding with a two-putt par on the par-3 sixth but dropped to 3 over for the tournament. So far, Woods has hit just one of four fairways and two of six greens in regulation.

Through six holes, he’s now hovering near the cut line, which is at 4 over, though that number could rise if conditions continue to worsen.

The top 50 and ties will make it to the weekend at Augusta National. In 23 previous appearances, Woods has only missed the cut at the Masters once, and that came as an amateur in 1996.

