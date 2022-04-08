ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most popular burrito spot in Indiana, according to Google

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – National Burrito Day may be over. But, it’s always fun to have a burrito! Before you start searching for the best place, Google has you covered .

If you’re an avid burrito fan, you may have seen a recent list of the best burrito in every state, courtesy of Yelp. The website looked at businesses in each state that serve burritos and ranked each based on the number and quality of reviews received over a two-year period.

Instead of relying on reviews, Google turned to what it knows best – search data.

Analyzing searches on its Google Maps feature, Google found that residents of Colorado seek out burritos the most, followed by residents in Oregon, New Mexico, Illinois, and California.

Using the same data, Google found these are the most popular location in each state:

  • Alabama: El Compa Taco Truck – (Birmingham)
  • Alaska: El Dorado Mexican Restaurant – (Anchorage)
  • Arizona: Cocina Madrigal Tacos + Tequila – (Phoenix)
  • Arkansas: Los Ruvalcaba Mexican Restaurant – (Texarkana)
  • California: La Puerta – (San Diego)
  • Colorado: La Loma Bonita – (Denver)
  • Connecticut: Agave Grill – (Hartford)
  • Delaware: Atexquita Restaurant Mexican Grill & Bar – (Newark)
  • District of Columbia: El Sol Restaurante & Tequileria
  • Florida: Dulce Vida Mexican Restaurant – (Miami)
  • Georgia: No Mas! Cantina – (Atlanta)
  • Hawaii: Oahu Mexican Grill (OMG) – (Honolulu)
  • Idaho: Barrigas Mexican Restaurant -(Boise)
  • Illinois: La Cantina – (Chicago)
  • Indiana: Loco Mexican Restaurant and Cantina – (Indianapolis)
  • Iowa: Cancun Grill and Cantina – (Urbandale)
  • Kansas: El Fogon – (Overland Park)
  • Kentucky: Mi Casita on 4th – (Louisville)
  • Louisiana: Taqueria Guerrero Mexico Inc – (New Orleans)
  • Maine: Guerrero Maya – (Portland)
  • Maryland: Daily Special Authentic Mexican Grill – (Baltimore)
  • Massachusetts: Maria’s Taqueria – (Boston)
  • Michigan: Donkey Taqueria – (Grand Rapids)
  • Minnesota: Andale Taqueria – (Richfield)
  • Mississippi: Los Parrilleros – (Forest)
  • Missouri: Mas Tequila Cantina – (St. Louis)
  • Montana: Ramires Mexican Food – (Bozeman)
  • Nebraska: El Chaparro – (Lincoln)
  • Nevada: El Dorado Cantina – (Las Vegas)
  • New Hampshire: El Rincon Zacatecano Taqueria – (Manchester)
  • New Jersey: Taqueria Downtown – (Jersey City)
  • New Mexico: Chico’s Tortas y Piñas Lokas – (Santa Rosa)
  • New York: Vida Verde – (New York)
  • North Carolina: San Jose Tacos & Tequila – (Raleigh)
  • North Dakota: Vinyl Taco – (Sioux Falls)
  • Ohio: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant – (Lancaster)
  • Oklahoma: Elote Cafe & Catering – (Tulsa)
  • Oregon: Victorico’s Mexican Food – (Hillsboro)
  • Pennsylvania: El Rey – (Philadelphia)
  • Rhode Island: Caliente Mexican Grill – (Kingston)
  • South Carolina: Taqueria Rocio – (Ridgleand)
  • South Dakota: Que Pasa Cantina – (Rapid City)
  • Tennessee: El Soñador Mexican Restaurant – (Gatlinburg)
  • Texas: Granny’s Tacos – (Austin)
  • Utah: Red Iguana – (Salt Lake City)
  • Vermont: Gringo Jacks – (Manchester Center)
  • Virginia:Tacos Los Primos – (Arlington)
  • Washington: Fogón Cocina Mexicana – (Seattle)
  • West Virginia: Mi Degollado Mexican Restaurant – (Charles Town)
  • Wisconsin: Margarita’s of Green Bay – (Green Bay)
  • Wyoming: Corona Village – (Laramie)

If one list of top burrito spots isn’t enough for you, check out Yelp’s recent ratings .

