The Cole County Health Department reported two new coronavirus cases on Friday.

According to the dashboard update, there are 17,035 residential cases and 331 long-term care facility resident cases. That is 17,366 total cases in the county since March 2020.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in April

The county has reported 200 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or in a staff member on Thursday.

The district is reporting one active case in a student and no active case in a staff member.

The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Cole County Health Department reports seven COVID cases through the first eight days of April appeared first on ABC17NEWS .