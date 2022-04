Annie Edson Taylor was a school teacher in Bay City, Michigan. At the age of 62 she retired but was not ready to take it easy just yet. Annie was born in Auburn, New York in 1838. As a young adult she became a schoolteacher and married David Taylor. They had a baby who died as an infant, and David died not long afterward. Distraught that her life was falling apart, Annie traveled to Bay City where she opened her own dance school. Not profitable or rewarding enough, in 1900 she left for Sault Ste. Marie and became a music teacher.

11 HOURS AGO