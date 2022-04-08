ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, WI

Trula M. Mack

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrula Mae Mack passed away April 4 2022, after a short period with Agrace Hospice care center in Fitchburg. Her earthly departure was unexpected but an accepted blessing as events leading up to her passing were far too much for her little body to endure. Trula was born on...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Chad Lee Peterson

Chad Lee Peterson (48) of Monroe, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, of natural causes. Chad was born August 18, 1973, in Two Rivers, WI, the son of Richard and Beverly (Larson) Peterson, and grew up in Mishicot, WI. He graduated from Mishicot High School in 1992. After graduation, he attended UW-Madison for two years before transferring to UW-Stout where he earned a degree in Food Science Technology in 1997. Chad started his career in the hospitality industry but soon found a path into metal fabrication and sales. He had been employed as a General Manager at Nelson Global Products for the past several years.
Channel 3000

Sean G. Stark

Sean G. Stark, 52, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center. He was born on October 19, 1969 in Berwyn, IL. Sean was a kind, very generous person. He made great lasting relationships wherever he went. Doctors, nurses, whom he recently met, said that “he is a great person” and “is a good soul”. People enjoyed his sense of humor and positive attitude. He asked for nothing and never complained, even as his health was declining and his body was getting tired, he continuously thanked the doctors and nurses after every procedure and hospital stay, even the ambulance drivers. He was very well known for bringing a variety of candy to each of his appointments at Mercy South Clinic in Janesville. He never showed up without some Gummi Bears or Sour Patch Kids for Dr. Stahlecher or his favorite nurse, Audrey.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Berneice I. Murphy

Berneice I. Murphy, age 92, of Spring Green passed away peacefully on Monday, April 4, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on May 23, 1929 the daughter of Robert and Anna (Handel) Kerl of Mazomanie, WI. Berneice was married to L. Vincent Murphy on August 4, 1951 and was blessed with 66 years of marriage. Her past employment included Farmers Mutual, Badger Ordinance, River Valley School District (28 yrs) and Culvers (10 yrs). Family and her Faith were important to her. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, and a previous member of the bowling and Women Golf Leagues.
SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Debrorah Ann Kasmiski

COLUMBUS—Debrorah Ann Kasmiski (Hein) age 60 passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Praire Ridge Health, Columbus. She was born on June 22, 1961 to Clifford and Bernice (Miletti) Hein in West Allis where she grew up. She was married to Kevin Kasmiski on October 13, 1979 and together had two sons. Debbie became a farmer’s wife where she could enjoy her love of animals. Anyone who knew her, knew her love of cows. Debbie also enjoyed crafting, crocheting and cooking. She found relaxation by fishing in Montello and sitting around the campfire. On the weekends, you could find her enjoying a drink at the Cutter Inn with family and friends. Grilling out and dinners at Club 60 with family and friends were always some of the happiest times.
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel 3000

Ronald “Ronnie” Peter Flock

Ronald “Ronnie” Flock, age 80, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. There will be no visitation prior to Mass.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Gerald Lee Huffman

Gerald Huffman, age 70, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. Gerald was born August 30, 1951 in...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Fay A. Rolstad

Fay A. Rolstad, at the age of 85, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie. She was born in Baraboo, WI on August 12, 1936, the daughter of Byrdell (Roy) Roundy. Fay was married to Ronald (Mike) Rolstad on March 7, 1959. She was employed...
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

Cristal J. McCauley

Cristal J. McCauley, 42, of Richland Center, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 13, 1980, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Dan and Midge (Rohn) McCauley. Cristal grew up on the Century family farm in Bloom Township. She graduated from Kickapoo High School in 1998. Cristal worked for Schreiber Foods for over 20 years. She loved going horseback riding on her favorite horse, Sam. Cristal enjoyed going camping, cooking on the campfire, finding and collecting four leaf clovers, she even had them hidden in her cellphone cover, and 4-wheeling on the farm. She will be remembered for her warm and forgiving heart. Cristal loved spending time with friends and was always looking for fun.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Todd F. Wilson

Todd F. Wilson, age 62, of Darlington, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at SSM Health Monroe Hospice Home. He was born on December 30, 1959, in Darlington and was the son of Paul R. Wilson and Eunice E. (Tagatz) Wilson. Todd grew up in rural Lamont, WI and graduated from Darlington High School in 1978. Following High School, he pursued a career in dairy farming and cherished the many years spent farming. In 1998 Todd sold his farm. He later began working at Klondike Cheese Factory until his retirement in 2019.
DARLINGTON, WI
Channel 3000

Jeffrey Lien

Jeffrey Lien, age 60, Wisconsin Dell, WI, passed away on April 1, 2022, after his courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born on March 9, 1962, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the son of Norman and Margaret Lien. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1980. Jeff ran the family business, Wisconsin Pest Control, with his father, Norm for over 40 years. He enjoyed the relationships he built with his customers.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Rosalee Bernice Verette

Rosalee B. Verette, age 80, of Lyndon Station, WI passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by family. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, WI, with Father John Potaczek celebrating. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning, at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m. with a procession to the church for Mass.
LYNDON STATION, WI
Channel 3000

Donald Fechner

Donald E. Fechner, age 90, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital. He was born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Kenosha, Wis., the son of Clarence and Mamie (Olson) Fechner. Donny graduated from Madison West High School before attending Milton College, where...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Fred “Freddie” Charles Teubert Jr.

Fred (Freddie) Teubert, Jr., age 56, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI. Freddie was born April 4,...
LYNDON STATION, WI
Channel 3000

John W. Drunasky Jr.

John W. Drunasky Jr., age 78, passed away at St. Marys Hospital in Madison on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born on May 16, 1943 and was the son of John and Sylvia (Ehlenfeldt) Drunasky. He married Rose Marie Dyer on October 8, 1964 in Madison. John operated heavy...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Edward Lukaszewicz

Edward Lukaszewicz, age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Military rites will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

MaryAnn (Sehr) Connors

Madison- MaryAnn (Sehr) Connors, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains. She was born on February 23, 1931, to Pius and Anna (Riphan) Sehr. Mary Ann was married to Joseph Connors for 50 years. MaryAnn was generous, giving and kind. She...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Janet Kinzler Alm

Janet Kinzler Alm, age 91, passed away on April 5, 2022. She was born on February 25, 1931 to Elmer and Bernice Pilger. Janet worked as a Chapter One teacher for 20 years. She was a member of Concordia United Methodist Church, loved to travel, spend time with her family, and play cards with her friends.
Channel 3000

Dale Gene Pope

Dale Gene Pope, 98, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by family at his lifelong home in Arena Township. Born February 22, 1924, Dale was the only child of Vincent and Thelma (Smith) Pope of Arena, WI. Dale often shared stories of his childhood. It was evident that he was a “willful and spirited” child as he delighted in telling how he outfoxed both mother and grandmother to escape their efforts to refine and culture him. Dale was clearly more interested in sports, hunting, and fishing than church-going or formal classroom education.
ARENA, WI
Channel 3000

Anita “La Grio” Fernandez

MADISON/MIDDLETON – Anita M. Fernandez, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2022. La Grio was born on February 6, 1957, in Beeville, TX to Alberto and Elda Melchor. She grew up in Beeville and moved to Wisconsin in 1973. La Grio was the first to go to college in her family and worked many years at the United Migrant Opportunity Services and retired from Home Health United. She was proud to be a Chicana and was adamant about helping others. Also, she became her mother’s caretaker for many years. La Grio enjoyed reading novels, bingo, softball, dancing, singing, cooking and was the best tortilla maker in the family. She loved spending time with her family and was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
MADISON, WI

