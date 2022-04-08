Trula M. Mack

Sean G. Stark, 52, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center. He was born on October 19, 1969 in Berwyn, IL. Sean was a kind, very generous person. He made great lasting relationships wherever he went. Doctors, nurses, whom he recently met, said that “he is a great person” and “is a good soul”. People enjoyed his sense of humor and positive attitude. He asked for nothing and never complained, even as his health was declining and his body was getting tired, he continuously thanked the doctors and nurses after every procedure and hospital stay, even the ambulance drivers. He was very well known for bringing a variety of candy to each of his appointments at Mercy South Clinic in Janesville. He never showed up without some Gummi Bears or Sour Patch Kids for Dr. Stahlecher or his favorite nurse, Audrey.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO