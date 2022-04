Celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will continue into the early hours after it was confirmed pubs can open later for the special bank holiday weekend.Revellers in England and Wales will be able to drink and socialise for an extra two hours, with licensing rules being relaxed for three nights in June.The change will extend licensing hours from 11pm to 1am the following day on June 2, 3 and 4, Home Office minister Kit Malthouse said in a written statement to Parliament.He said a licensing hours order, made under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, will “celebrate the longest...

KIT MALTHOUSE ・ 21 DAYS AGO