Tamales are absolutely iconic — and for good reason. A steamed corn "cake" of sorts and the trademark husk (which can act as a convenient plate), the tamale is a unique dish that has been cherished for centuries (via Mesagrapevine). As noted by Serious Eats, tamale originated in Mexico, but once "Mexican laborers [migrated] north from Texas" for work, the beloved dish began to take on a slightly different composition and flavor profile. The Mississippi Delta tamale, as it came to be known, is the result of Mexican invention, African American influence, and a unique flavor that is redolent of the American South.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 26 DAYS AGO