Waldo County teen missing since April 4 located safely

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Alexis Sasser has been found safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was wearing black and white Adidas […]
UPDATE: (5:35 P.M. March 21, 2022) Authorities say Michelle Hudnall has been located and is safe. SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the KCSO, Michelle Hudnall, 46, was last seen Friday, March 18, 2022 in the Craig’s Branch Road area […]
Officials in Panola County say they have located a missing 14-year-old boy and that he is safe. “Mr. Dolden has been located. He is safe in PCSO custody,” a post on Facebook said. “Thank you for all the prayers for this young man…they worked.”. ORIGINAL STORY BELOW.
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Northern Tier teenager who has not been seen for over a month-and-a-half. Authorities say 15-year-old Mackenzie Telesky left her home on Kinneyville Road in Equinunk in the middle of the night on February 3. The Wayne County teen stands about five feet...
Graphic photos released by police show at least one vehicle nearly completely mangled and resting on its roof on a Maine road. According to WGME 13, a 71-year-old woman is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on Brighton Avenue in Portland, Maine. Police say the crash involved at...
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Monday, March 21, 2022, Andrew Mays was located safe by the Crossett Police Department. CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Crossett Police Department’s Facebook page, police need the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Authorities reported that Andrew Mays was last seen on Thursday, March 17, 2022 between […]
According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police department has confirmed that Keyanna Sylvester a runaway missing teen has been found. Sylvester has been found in Mississippi where she was suspected to have gone off to. Mobile Police thanks everyone for their help finding Sylvester.
According to WABI TV 5, police are investigating the discovery of a body on a section of Maine railroad. Bangor Police say that a complaint was called into the department Tuesday morning at around 11:40. The complainant indicated there may be a body in the area of Odlin road on the railroad tracks.
A Washington County man is facing charges, after sheriff's deputies say he was found asleep in his car, in the middle of the road. The charges for Casey Lebarron include aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law. The sheriff tells NewsChannel 13 Lebarron's car was found stopped in the middle of Mountain...
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
A man who was charged in the death of his partner on a Maine beach has entered a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. Police found 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena dead on Short Sands Beach a year ago. An autopsy later determined she died from blunt force injury to the head.
A death on Blue Hill East in Bangor on Friday is being considered suspicious. A call was reported at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday from a Blue Hill East residence, and an unresponsive person was found when police arrived, according to Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department. The...
Somersworth police are investigating what led to the death of a child found unresponsive at a home on Tuesday morning. Police and first responders responded around 6:10 a.m. to a report of a lifeless child, and began resuscitations efforts. The child was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover where they died despite the efforts of both first responders and hospital staff.
A man, who police found dead in a home in Bangor, the day after St. Patrick's Day, has been identified. According to Lt. Brent Beaulieu, of the Bangor Police Department's Criminal Division, officers responded to the home, located on Blue Hill East, a section of Capehart. Authorities arrived just before 3:30 PM on the afternoon of March 18, after someone placed a 911 call from the residence.
According to a Facebook post by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, a Maine man remains behind bars following a Saturday evening crash and subsequent drug arrest. The crash happened at about 9:35 PM near the intersection of Main Street and Bakerstown Road in Poland. Upon arrival, first responders noticed 37 year old Joshua Walter Appleby, of Bryant Pond, appear to be hiding something in the grass near the road.
A Bowdoinham man charged in a hit-and-run death in Sabattus last year has died. David Veinott, 38, was accused of fatally hitting 28-year-old Renata Schalk and leaving the scene last September. An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Veinott on multiple charges in March. A deputy district attorney confirmed that Venoitt...
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — A person is dead and another was injured following a crash in Albany, deputies confirmed. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Hunts Corner Road for a crash around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a car with two people inside had...
State police have ramped up the search for Richard Gammell Sr., who is believed to have walked into the Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 27. Based on the circumstances and the elapsed time, authorities presume he is dead. According to state police, Gammell left his home on Mountain...
Comments / 0