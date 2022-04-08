ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldo County, ME

Waldo County teen missing since April 4 located safely

By Leela Stockley
Bangor Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Waldo County teenager who had been missing...

bangordailynews.com

MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Monroe teen found safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Alexis Sasser has been found safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was wearing black and white Adidas […]
MONROE, LA
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Kanawha County missing woman found safe

UPDATE: (5:35 P.M. March 21, 2022) Authorities say Michelle Hudnall has been located and is safe. SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the KCSO, Michelle Hudnall, 46, was last seen Friday, March 18, 2022 in the Craig’s Branch Road area […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WNBF News Radio 1290

Wayne County Teen Missing for Over a Month

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Northern Tier teenager who has not been seen for over a month-and-a-half. Authorities say 15-year-old Mackenzie Telesky left her home on Kinneyville Road in Equinunk in the middle of the night on February 3. The Wayne County teen stands about five feet...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
B98.5

71-Year-Old Woman Killed in Horrific 4-Vehicle Maine Crash

Graphic photos released by police show at least one vehicle nearly completely mangled and resting on its roof on a Maine road. According to WGME 13, a 71-year-old woman is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on Brighton Avenue in Portland, Maine. Police say the crash involved at...
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Missing Arkansas juvenile has been located safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Monday, March 21, 2022, Andrew Mays was located safe by the Crossett Police Department. CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Crossett Police Department’s Facebook page, police need the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Authorities reported that Andrew Mays was last seen on Thursday, March 17, 2022 between […]
CROSSETT, AR
92 Moose

A Body Has Been Found Inside a Maine Dam, Officials Say

According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
AUBURN, ME
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police confirm missing runaway teen found

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police department has confirmed that Keyanna Sylvester a runaway missing teen has been found. Sylvester has been found in Mississippi where she was suspected to have gone off to. Mobile Police thanks everyone for their help finding Sylvester.
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
Bangor Daily News

Friday death in Bangor considered suspicious

A death on Blue Hill East in Bangor on Friday is being considered suspicious. A call was reported at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday from a Blue Hill East residence, and an unresponsive person was found when police arrived, according to Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department. The...
BANGOR, ME
Seacoast Current

Child Found Unresponsive at Somersworth, NH Home Dies

Somersworth police are investigating what led to the death of a child found unresponsive at a home on Tuesday morning. Police and first responders responded around 6:10 a.m. to a report of a lifeless child, and began resuscitations efforts. The child was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover where they died despite the efforts of both first responders and hospital staff.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
Q106.5

Bangor Police Release Name of Man Found Dead at Capehart Residence

A man, who police found dead in a home in Bangor, the day after St. Patrick's Day, has been identified. According to Lt. Brent Beaulieu, of the Bangor Police Department's Criminal Division, officers responded to the home, located on Blue Hill East, a section of Capehart. Authorities arrived just before 3:30 PM on the afternoon of March 18, after someone placed a 911 call from the residence.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Saturday Car Crash Leads To Drug Arrest Of Maine Man

According to a Facebook post by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, a Maine man remains behind bars following a Saturday evening crash and subsequent drug arrest. The crash happened at about 9:35 PM near the intersection of Main Street and Bakerstown Road in Poland. Upon arrival, first responders noticed 37 year old Joshua Walter Appleby, of Bryant Pond, appear to be hiding something in the grass near the road.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
Bangor Daily News

Maine driver charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Sabattus dies

A Bowdoinham man charged in a hit-and-run death in Sabattus last year has died. David Veinott, 38, was accused of fatally hitting 28-year-old Renata Schalk and leaving the scene last September. An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Veinott on multiple charges in March. A deputy district attorney confirmed that Venoitt...
SABATTUS, ME
WMTW

Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash in Oxford County

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — A person is dead and another was injured following a crash in Albany, deputies confirmed. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Hunts Corner Road for a crash around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a car with two people inside had...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
VTDigger

Search intensifies for missing St. Johnsbury man presumed dead

State police have ramped up the search for Richard Gammell Sr., who is believed to have walked into the Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 27. Based on the circumstances and the elapsed time, authorities presume he is dead. According to state police, Gammell left his home on Mountain...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT

