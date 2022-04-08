ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conn. DPH, DEEP issue advisory for fish caught in Hockanum River

By Isabella Gentile
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued a consumption advisory Friday for fish caught in the Hockanum River.

DPH officials said the advisory is based on elevated levels of polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) in fish tissue samples collected from the river, which is in Vernon.

Based on locations identified by DEEP, DPH recommends not eating fish from:

  • The Hockanum River starting below the Shenipsit Lake dam (Tolland Ave, Vernon) to the Connecticut River, including the riverine impoundments of Papermill Pond (including Pitney Park, Vernon)
  • Union Pond (Manchester)
  • Several small impoundments or ponds on the Hockanum River (East Hartford)
  • The Tankerhoosen River (from the Hockanum River upstream to the dam at Main Street)

