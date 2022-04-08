Section of I-264 W in Virginia Beach to lose a lane as road work continues

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Heads up, motorists! A chunk of westbound I-264 in Virginia Beach will lose a lane this week.

The section is from Independence Boulevard to Newtown Road.

According to News 3 traffic anchor Ted Noah, the lane closure starts Friday night and will continue through this upcoming Friday morning around 5 a.m.

Use Virginia Beach Boulevard as an alternate if you want to avoid the road work.

This lane closure is part of the I-264/I-64 improvement project.