ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Section of I-264 W in Virginia Beach to lose a lane as road work continues

By Ted Noah
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1aLm_0f3kNjt800

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Heads up, motorists! A chunk of westbound I-264 in Virginia Beach will lose a lane this week.

The section is from Independence Boulevard to Newtown Road.

According to News 3 traffic anchor Ted Noah, the lane closure starts Friday night and will continue through this upcoming Friday morning around 5 a.m.

Use Virginia Beach Boulevard as an alternate if you want to avoid the road work.

This lane closure is part of the I-264/I-64 improvement project.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Traffic
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Newtown, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy