WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — What will be the impact of Idaho Senate Bill 1309? That’s the question on many minds, as the bill is now poised to become law. Known as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, it restricts access to abortions after six weeks of gestational age. This is the average length of time it takes for a woman to know she is pregnant. It would also allow a patient’s relatives as distant as aunts and uncles to sue the provider who performed it. Moreover, it carries an emergency clause that makes it effective within 30 days.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 22 DAYS AGO