2022 is likely to be a busy year for the beaches of Delaware, according to Tina Coleman, communications manager for Southern Delaware Tourism. “Everything I’ve been hearing is telling me that it’s going to be another record-breaking year,” Coleman said. “Last year was actually a lot better than people would have expected, perhaps, with everything that was going on. It was a good year. And in this year, they’re expecting it to be even better.”

DELAWARE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO