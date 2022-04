If you want to improve your public-speaking skills, all you have to do is ask. Building any skill requires feedback, but many people are reluctant to ask for help. I was thinking about the topic of feedback recently when I went to the golf range to fix a problem my instructor pointed out. Meanwhile, the guy next to me was swinging wildly, hitting balls everywhere except where he was aiming. He made the same mistakes over and over, growing vocally angry with each swing.

APPLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO