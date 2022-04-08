ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

VIRTUAL MATH TUTORING (2nd-6th Grade) at Haskett Branch

YLOC is currently accepting students for their virtual math tutoring program....

Ector County Schools Fight Learning Loss With Virtual Tutors

Most K-12 students are back in class, and verdicts about how the past two years of disruption impacted their education have been rolling in: negatively, across the board. In Maryland, just 15 percent of public school students passed the math portion of their annual assessments last year, and 35 percent passed in English. In Georgia, where students had the option to opt out of assessments, 40 percent of eighth graders didn't even take the test. The online program Zearn Math, used by some 6 million elementary students, found those from low-income ZIP codes regressed in math by more than 11 percent. Several studies, like one conducted by the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA), found that previously lower-achieving students fell furthest behind, and even where students made progress, they made less of it than under pre-pandemic "normal" circumstances. One of the most urgent tasks facing K-12 schools today is to get students caught up, and the Ector County Independent School District in Odessa, Texas, is finding success with a virtual tutoring program.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
CBS Atlanta

Atlanta ‘Trapezium’ Students Celebrate Pi Day Through Virtual Math Club

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Some local elementary school students celebrated Pi Day on March 14, 2022 virtually with other students across the nation. They’re part of a national math club called Trapezium. March 14 represents the mathematical sign Pi, the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, which is 3.14. The students recited Pi numbers to celebrate the occasion. Angela McIver founded the brick and mortar business back in 2014, but the business shifted to a virtual setting during the pandemic. They send out kits with lots of math materials and games to participating students. The program is also focused on helping K-5 students, particularly underserved students, boost their math skills. “I started it out of my house in 2009 for my daughter, who was in third grade, and my son, who was in first grade. It’s still out of your seat. It’s still hands on, but it’s through Zoom, so our kids get to meet kids from all over the country,” McIver said. The business and Pi Day event also tie into Women’s History Month and McIver’s efforts as a woman mathematician to provide access to math education. For information on Trapezium, click here.
ATLANTA, GA
Tulsa World

Teacher of the year: Quinn Thompson, Owasso 6th Grade Center

“Every day is different. Once I got in there (teaching sixth grade), I realized that they are just so much fun. They still want to impress you and you can joke with them; we can smile and have a good time. But still, they want to do well and they want to achieve the academic standards you set for them. So once I realized I’m basically a man-child myself, that I can really get along with these kids and they really keep me young, keep me fresh.”
OWASSO, OK

